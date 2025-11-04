Top 55 Breakout Players in College Basketball Entering the 2025-26 Season

52. Elyjah Freeman | Auburn
A relative unknown to even the most die-hard college basketball fans, Elyjah Freeman arrives as a transfer from the Division II ranks, and his highlight reel is electric. Last season, he looked like a one-man show, soaring for emphatic dunks and drilling threes with ease, showcasing a complete and entertaining offensive game. The leap from Division II to the SEC is no small jump. Still, Freeman’s blend of athleticism, shooting touch, and creativity makes him a fascinating upside play who could surprise plenty of people in his debut season at the Power Five level.