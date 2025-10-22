10 Bold Predictions for Week 9 of College Football

10. Texas A&M Turns up the Heat on Brian Kelly's Seat

There's a ton of hot seat talk all around the country, but it doesn't seem like LSU head coach Brian Kelly's name is being mentioned yet. That changes on Saturday as the Texas A&M Aggies roll into Baton Rouge with a second-year head coach and handle the Tigers in Death Valley at night. Texas A&M pressures the quarterback at a really high rate, and LSU's offensive line struggled against Vanderbilt as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took a beating. The offense has not looked right all season, and Texas A&M is capable of exacerbating the issues. With a third loss this season, LSU starts to take a long look at the direction of the program.

Week 9: Texas A&M (-2.5) at LSU

