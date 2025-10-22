10 Bold Predictions for Week 9 of College Football

8. Mississippi State Finishes Texas' CFP Hopes
The Texas Longhorns should not be in any College Football Playoff discussion, but they are still being mentioned. Enough with the Texas Longhorns. "They have so much talent." "They'll figure out and be a really dangerous team later this season." Even this week, those things are still being said, and I understand the hesitancy to write off Texas, but there's just no way the Longhorns can be trusted, and I don't think the offense is actually all that talented. Which skill position player has impressed you for Texas? The receivers do not get separation, and they are not dangerous after the catch, and the running backs don't look explosive. Arch Manning is not playing well, but he's not getting much help either. The defense is excellent, but this is not Texas's year, and they should not be ranked after escaping Kentucky with a very fortunate double overtime win. Mississippi State has been really close to breaking its SEC losing streak, and it finally broke through with a win over this deeply flawed Texas squad.
Week 9: Texas (-6.5) at Mississippi State