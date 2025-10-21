College Football Week 9 Picks: CUSA Tuesday Night Best Bets

College football is hitting its stride! We will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Stadium: Pitbull Stadium

Pitbull Stadium Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: KENN -3.5 | Total: 49.5

KENN -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: KENN -154 | FIU +130

The Kennesaw State Owls and Florida International Panthers are both fighting to stay bowl-eligible. FIU is carrying a 3-3 record into tonight’s Conference USA clash, whereas the Kennesaw State Owls sit at a respectable 4-2. The betting market has the Owls out in front, but we like Florida International’s chances of staying close at home.

Kennesaw State is carrying a four-game winning streak into tonight’s conference showdown. Across that stretch, the Owls have covered the spread in all but one of those contests while being installed as underdogs in two of four. Still, Kennesaw State has been insulated with all four of those contests coming at home. Both of their losses this season have come on the road, albeit against Power 4 teams earlier in the campaign.

As good as the Owls have been defensively, they have struggled to contain the rushing attack at times this season. They give up an average of 156.8 rushing yards per game, playing into FIU’s offensive strengths. The Panthers turn to the ground frequently, averaging 187.8 rushing yards per game while calling running plays 52.4% of the time.

Florida International will flex its rushing muscles in Tuesday’s battle versus the Owls. They can control tempo and clock by turning to the ground game more frequently and keeping Kennesaw State’s offense off the field. This is an uncomfortable spot for the visitors, and we expect the Panthers to stay within a field goal at home.

Best Bet: Florida International +3.5

Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium Location: Ruston, LA

Ruston, LA Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: LT -3.5 | Total: 49.5

LT -3.5 | 49.5 Moneyline: LT -166 | WKU +132

Expect another highly-contested affair when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Tuesday night. WKU was dealt a handy defeat last week, but they will have plenty of gas in the tank when they take on the Bulldogs.

Western Kentucky is an elite offensive team. Their 283.0 passing yards per game rank 14th in the country, contributing to the 48th-ranked total and 60th-ranked scoring offense in the country. Last week’s 341-yard performance stands out as an anomaly, as Maverick McIvor threw three interceptions, with his worst throwing effort of the campaign. The Hilltoppers’ quarterback should have no problem finding his rhythm against a Bulldogs’ defense that gives up 235.3 passing yards per game and ranks 109th in the FBS.

Conversely, L-Tech won’t be able to keep pace with the offensively gifted Hilltoppers. So far this season, the Bulldogs have mustered a laughable 147.8 passing and 146.5 rushing yards per game. Cumulatively, that drops the Bulldogs to 124th in total offense among FBS schools. They have somehow overachieved in terms of scoring, averaging 24.5 points per game. However, that imbalance also points toward inevitable scoring regression.

Although it’s not reflected in the betting line, the Hilltoppers are the superior team. We’re backing them as plus-money road underdogs in this CUSA matchup.

Best Bet: Hilltoppers +132

