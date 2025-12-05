College Football Week 15 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

It’s Championship Weekend of the college football season! Teams have battled it out for 14 hard weeks, and the conference champions and the final playoff berths will be determined this weekend.

We’ve got our favorite plays lined up for Week 15’s Friday night slate!

Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: UNT -2.5 | Total: 66.5

UNT -2.5 | 66.5 Moneyline: UNT -135 | TULN +115

The North Texas Mean Green have captivated the Group of Five, becoming their biggest hope for a playoff spot. But while the Mean Green have captured the nation’s attention with their high-octane offense, the Tulane Green Wave have quietly asserted themselves as the premier team in the AAC. Bettors are still fawning over North Texas, but we like Tulane’s chances of pulling off the upset at Yulman Stadium.

The Green Wave has employed a balanced attack on both sides of the football. They average 416.3 yards per game, with 242.5 coming through the air and 167.8 coming via the ground game. In doing so, they’ve recorded 35 or more points in three of their last four, while averaging 432.3 yards per game. Other than a controversial loss to UTSA and an expected defeat versus Ole Miss, Tulane has cruised through its 2025 schedule mostly unscathed.

North Texas has trounced opponents with its unrelenting passing attack throughout the season. While their 161 points over their last three games may point bettors toward another resounding effort versus Tulane, there are a few other factors at play. All three of those contests came against AAC teams with losing records. Moreover, this will now be the Mean Green’s third road game in four weeks.

Granted, Tulane’s most prominent weakness on defense is its secondary. Still, we’ve seen them make plays when needed. Further, the Mean Green’s lackluster run defense will be exposed by dual-threat quarterback Jake Retzlaff, allowing the Green Wave to control the clock and keep North Texas’s offense off the field. We’re anticipating a solid game plan and better execution. Bet on Tulane cashing as plus-money home underdogs in the AAC Championship Game.

Best Bet: Tulane +115

Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

AmFirst Stadium Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: KENN -2.5 | Total: 59.5

KENN -2.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: KENN -135 | JVST +115

The Conference USA Championship Game pits the Kennesaw State Owls against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Both programs have a clear preference for offense, pointing toward a high-scoring affair at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.

The Owls have taken flight over the latter stages of the campaign. After recording 28 points or fewer in each of its first four, Kennesaw State has eclipsed 33 points in five of its last seven. Included in that sample are consecutive 40-point performances against two better-known Group of Five teams. While they’ve maximized offensive efficiency, the Owls have done so without a defensive care in the world. They gave up 503 or more yards in each of those contests, playing into the Gamecocks’ strength at home.

Like the Owls, Jacksonville State has emphasized elite offensive production. They rank 29th in total offense, averaging 428.6 yards per game, a benchmark they’ve eclipsed in four straight. Across that more recent sample, the Gamecocks are up to 469.8 yards per game, including a 451-yard performance in their Week 12 matchup.

The Conference USA Championship Game will quickly turn into a track meet. One team will score out of the gates, forcing the other to try and keep pace. We don’t have a play on the side, but we predict this one will soar over the posted total.

Best Bet: KENN-JVST Over 59.5

Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium

Bridgeforth Stadium Location: Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, VA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: JMU -23.5 | Total: 46.5

JMU -23.5 | 46.5 Moneyline: JMU -4000 | TROY +1300

By some accounts, the James Madison Dukes are the preferred Group of Five contender to claim a College Football Playoff berth. However, things might not be as easy as the spread implies when they host the Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

James Madison has made short work of its opponents recently. Over their last six games, their average margin of victory was 30.2 points. With a staggering total such as that, you’d expect the Dukes to carry a better record than 4-2 against the spread. Therein lies the betting advantage. JMU has struggled to contain opponents’ rushing attacks in recent weeks, pointing us toward the Trojans on Friday night.

Troy is coming off one of its best rushing performances of the season. They put up 132 rushing yards against Southern Miss, complementing its already dangerous passing attack. The Sun Belt Championship hopefuls have totaled 655 passing yards over their previous two contests, hitting their offensive stride at the right time of year.

James Madison’s superiority is reflected in the spread. However, the gap between these two programs isn’t as big as the line implies. With Troy rounding into shape at a time when the Dukes’ defense is deteriorating, this is an ideal spot to back the underdogs at a generous number. Troy doesn’t have enough in the tank to win, but they should stay within three scores.

Best Bet: Troy +23.5

