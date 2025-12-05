College Football Best Bets: Championship Saturday 2025

College football season (and all its spoils) is in full throttle. Conference championship weekend has finally arrived, and incidentally, there are quality betting opportunities between now and January. We’ve got you covered!

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Spread: UGA -2.5 (-115) | Total: 48.5 (-106/-114)

UGA -2.5 (-115) | 48.5 (-106/-114) Moneyline: UGA -134 | ALA +114

For the fourth time in the past eight seasons, the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) will meet the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to decide SEC football supremacy. Alabama has won the last three of these conference title game meetings versus the Bulldogs, but is 2025 the year that UGA can finally turn the tables?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are eager for another shot at the Tide, especially with Nick Saban no longer patrolling the sidelines. Still, Georgia has not defeated ‘Bama since the 2021-22 CFP National Championship.

At this juncture, the Crimson Tide are listed 12th on ESPN’s SP+ rankings. More specifically, Alabama lands sixth on defense while boasting the 22nd-best offense. UGA is placed sixth overall on that same scale, boasting the No. 8 defense and No. 15 offense.

I imagine the respective defenses on hand will take control of this contentious clash in Atlanta. The Bulldogs played the run relentlessly this season, giving up only 86.1 YPG rushing to opponents. Conversely, ‘Bama is powered by one of the stingiest secondaries in FBS. After 12 contests, the Tide has surrendered just 157.8 YPG through the air. Both defensive units here are saturated with future-NFL stars—keep an eye out!

These squads have tantamount talent, but if I have a slight lean, it is toward Georgia. However, my favorite play of all in this pinnacle SEC affair is under 48.5 total points. When combined, Alabama and UGA have allowed only 33.2 PPG.

Best Bet: Under 48.5 (-114)

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: OSU -4.5 (-105) | Total: 47.5 (-144/-106)

OSU -4.5 (-105) | 47.5 (-144/-106) Moneyline: IU +156 | OSU -186

In 2025, the Big Ten Championship Game might feature the top two teams in all of college football. With that, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0) will take on the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ohio State is the current National Title favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook (+180 odds) and for good reason. The Buckeyes are led by a swarming and suffocating defense, having given up an FBS-best 7.8 PPG. However, before they set sights on a trip to Miami, they must first get by a motivated Hoosiers team in Indianapolis.

Notably, OSU is looking to win its second straight Big Ten football championship. Across the way, Indiana is searching for its first conference title since 1967. Thanks to Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, IU now has the momentum of its best football season to date. Indiana is slated second overall on the SP+ index, falling behind only Ohio State. There, the Hoosiers rank second in defense and third in offense.

Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (187.3 passer rating) is the outright favorite to win the upcoming Heisman Trophy, displaying +165 odds on FanDuel. Still, I believe Ohio State’s defense is the best unit in FBS. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has been here before, and that experience will trickle down through the roster.

Laying 4.5 points, I like Ohio State to take care of business against a familiar foe. In 32 lifetime meetings, Indiana has never defeated OSU. That is a rare level of dominance. From there, the Buckeyes have gone 10-1-1 ATS in 2025. SportsGrid’s prediction model also likes Ohio State, giving them a 71% chance to win. Additionally, SportsGrid views OSU -4.5 as a five-star wager. I have loved watching IU this year, but I have the Buckeyes winning this bid by a touchdown or more.

Best Bet: Ohio State -4.5 (-105)

Championship Saturday brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

