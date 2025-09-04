10 Fearless Week 2 College Football Takes to Shake Things Up

10. Brent Pry's Scalding Hot Seat

Virginia Tech lost to South Carolina in Atlanta to open the season. There’s no shame in that, but quarterback Kyron Drones has gone backwards in his time under Brent Pry, and the Hokies have nothing to hang their hat on. At least, not on the offensive side of the ball. Enter Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores, and I am predicting the ultra-tough Pavia to deliver the knockout blow to Pry’s hopes of hanging around past this season in Blacksburg.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech (-1.5) - Saturday at 7:30 on ACCN