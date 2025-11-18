10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

10. No. 23 - Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers climbed back into the rankings after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They have zero wins over ranked opponents this season, and the best victory is probably a six-point win at Auburn before the Tigers fired Hugh Freeze and changed quarterbacks. It’s possible that Missouri has not beaten a single team that will end up in a bowl game this season. They now try to play spoiler as they take on Oklahoma in Norman this Saturday.

Week 13: Missouri at Oklahoma (-8.5)

