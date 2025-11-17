5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 12

5. Maryland Terrapins

The Maryland Terrapins began the 2025 campaign 4-0, but they have dropped six straight games and are now 4-6, in danger of missing a bowl game. This is an all too familiar feeling for Maryland fans: start hot, get your hopes up, hit the skids as you enter the meat of the schedule. The Terrapins have some promising young talent, notably on the defensive line and at quarterback. Still, they have not shown the ability to retain coveted players in the NIL era, and losing those good pieces is a genuine concern. This past weekend, the Maryland administration leaked that they would be keeping Mike Locksley for another season and there would be an "uptick" in financial commitment to the football program. Will that be enough to not only keep those young pieces but to surround them with enough talent to overcome the lack of adjustments and general malaise of the Locksley era? Maryland fans likely have their doubts about that.

