5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 12

2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 9-1 and in the driver’s seat to take on Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, but they have been far from impressive, and there is a distinctive lack of quality wins on the resume. The Yellow Jackets lost to North Carolina State, allowing 48 points, and needed a late rally to get past last-place Boston College, prevailing 36-34. If Georgia Tech is "for real," they’ll prove it in the next two weeks with a game against Pitt and then the rivalry contest with Georgia to close the regular season. Haynes King covers a lot of warts, but the defense is spiraling down, and the Yellow Jackets have now given up 186 points in ACC play. That includes 82 points in the past two games, 29 against Wake Forest and 20 against Virginia Tech.
Week 13: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech (-2.5)