Oregon vs. USC Game Prediction: Big Ten Rivalry Heats Up

Oregon vs. USC Game Preview

3:30 p.m. Eastern, a battle out on the West Coast, some old College Football Pac-12 favorites, USC taking on Oregon. And again, this is a Big 10 game. I know it still doesn’t sound correct there.

This line opened up around a touchdown favorite for Oregon. Now we’re seeing it closer to 10 at 9.5, and points are expected here, 59.5. USC at Oregon, 16 versus 6. What’s your spread line here, Joe?

Well, you know, anytime the books open up a line, Donnie, between 7 or a little more than 7. It gets fed up rather quickly, like it did in this particular spot. It doesn’t take a whole lot of money to do that because at that point, the book is saying, You tell me, marketplace, what do you think is gonna happen? Do you think Oregon is just gonna have their way here, or do you think that USC, who’s always been better at home than they have been on the road, right?

That’s been the big Lincoln Riley snafu here: he can’t win a big game on the road, but when he’s at home, they can put up some points. I think this is gonna be fascinating. Will this eventually get over double digits and stay there, or will there be a little bit of buyback because this USC offense is legit here?

We’ll see if they can get it done. Feels like the over is gonna get a little bit of love here in this one as well.