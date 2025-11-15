Does Nebraska Play Today? College Football Schedule for Cornhuskers’ Next Game

With the 2025 season in full swing, the Huskers are pushing to leave their stamp on the year. Take a deep dive into every Nebraska game with our comprehensive schedule guide.

Do the Nebraska Cornhuskers Play Today?

No, Nebraska does not play today in Week 12 of the college football season. The ‘Huskers get their second and final bye of the year, before hitting the home stretch.

The red and white are off the board as far as odds to win the Big Ten or make the CFP go. At 7-3, they sit in the eighth hole in the conference and will look to compete for a Bowl game this season.

What does the rest of Nebraska’s schedule look like this season? Take a look below.

Nebraska Cornhuskers 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17 Sept. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0 Sept. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7 Sept. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27 Sept. 27 Bye Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27 Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31 Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6 Oct. 25 Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21 Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17 Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21 Nov. 15 Bye Nov. 22 at No. 7 Penn State Nov. 28 vs Iowa – 12:00 PM ET (CBS)

