College Football Bowl Games This Week: Friday Best Bets

It’s the beginning of the end for the 2025-26 College Football season. Bowl season is upon us, and we’ll spend the next few weeks embracing the final snaps of the season.

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Location: San Diego, CA

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

(17) Arizona Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs Betting Odds

Spread: ARI +1.5 (-120) | SMU -1.5 (+100)



Total: Over 52.5 (-105) | Under (-115)

(-105) | Under (-115) Moneyline: ARI -110 | SMU -110

(17) Arizona Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs Kalshi Odds

Chance: ARI 50% | SMU 50%

ARI 50% | SMU 50% Spread: SMU -2.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢

SMU -2.5 Yes 46¢ | No 55¢ Total: Over 51.5 Yes 53¢ | No 49¢

The Arizona Wildcats get re-acquainted with the SMU Mustangs in this year’s Holiday Bowl. These programs have met only twice throughout their history, with Arizona taking the most recent win way back in 1985. Still one of the most underappreciated teams in the country, the Wildcats will give SMU more than it can handle at Snapdragon Stadium.

Zona has spent years rebuilding its offense. While the 2025 team may fall short relative to previous iterations, this is still a team that can do damage on offense. Noah Fifita is the lynchpin under center, accounting for nearly 3,000 passing yards and offering dual-threat capabilities. That’s reflected in their team metrics: the Wildcats averaged over 400 yards per game and ranked 26th in scoring offense.

Most impressively, Arizona plays an unforgiving brand of defense. Through 12 games, they held opponents to 301.6 yards per game, with only 144.8 of those coming through the air. While that makes them vulnerable to rushing attacks, this SMU squad mustered just 135.6 rushing yards per game, relegating the Mustangs to the bottom tier of college football teams.

SMU’s most glaring weakness on defense is its inability to defend the pass. Giving up the 10th-most passing yards per game, Fifita and the Wildcats’ passing attack are sure to have a strong showing in San Diego. The Wildcats’ defense will have no trouble containing the Mustangs’ offense, suggesting a modest upset in the Holiday Bowl.

Best Bet: Arizona -110

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, NC

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Betting Odds

Spread: WAKE +3.5 (-120) | MSST -3.5 (+100)

Total: Over 53.5 (-110) | Under (-110)

(-110) | Under (-110) Moneyline: WAKE +130 | MSST -150

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Kalshi Odds

Chance: WAKE 42% | MSST 58%

WAKE 42% | MSST 58% Spread: MSST -3.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢

-3.5 Yes 47¢ | No 54¢ Total: Over 53.5 Yes 50¢ | No 51¢

The 2026 Mayo Bowl goes down on Friday night, with the Mississippi State Bulldogs battling it out with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. The Bulldogs enter the contest as short favorites, but the Demon Deacons are more than capable of pulling off the upset in what should feel like a home game.

Mississippi State got off to a tremendous start this season. Four of their five wins came through the first four weeks of the season, with all but one of those matchups coming against Group of 5 or FCS opponents. As inferred, that means the Bulldogs went just 1-7 in the SEC and would have been left out of bowl season if not for several programs withdrawing from consideration. Granted, Wake Forest is not an SEC program. Still, they possess the kryptonite to break through Mississippi State’s defense.

The key to defeating the Bulldogs is a competent rushing offense. Wake Forest relies on a balanced attack, generating 375.2 yards per game, with 146.3 of those coming on the ground. Nevertheless, the Demon Deacons hit their collective stride toward the end of the campaign. Over its last three games, Wake Forest is up to 486.3 yards per game, churning out an average of 204.0 rushing yards over that stretch.

The Bulldogs were steamrolled all season, and we’re predicting that’s the case again in Charlotte. Emboldened by a raucous home-friendly crowd, the Demon Deacons should maximize offensive production against an inferior Mississippi State defense. It may be worth pulling the trigger on the moneyline, but we’re taking the points with Wake as short underdogs in the Mayo Bowl.

Best Bet: Wake Forest +3.5

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Location: Memphis, TN

Where to Watch: ESPN

Time: Friday 4:30 p.m. ET

Navy Midshipmen vs Cincinnati Bearcats Betting Odds

Spread: NAVY -7.5 (+100) | CIN +7.5 (-122)

Total: Over 53.5 (-122) | Under (+100)

(-122) | Under (+100) Moneyline: NAVY -265 | CIN +215

Navy Midshipmen vs Cincinnati Bearcats Kalshi Odds

Chance: NAVY 70% | CIN 30%

NAVY 70% | CIN 30% Spread: NAVY -7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 54¢

-7.5 Yes 49¢ | No 54¢ Total: Over 53.5 Yes 54¢ | No 50¢

The Navy Midshipmen have earned a lofty distinction ahead of Friday’s Liberty Bowl. Navy enters the bowl game as hefty -7.5 chalk versus the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats will be without Brendan Sorsby, who entered the transfer portal, but still have more than enough firepower to send this one over the total.

Everyone knows exactly what to expect every time Navy has the football. Still, no one can stop their devastating rushing attack. The Midshipmen led the country in rushing yards per game, contributing to the 32nd-ranked total offense in the FBS. Somewhat surprisingly, the constant ground game was not a limiting factor in their overall output. Navy ranked in the top 40 in scoring offense, putting up 29.3 points per game. The Midshipmen should have no problem building on those metrics against the Bearcats’ 98th-ranked rushing defense.

Undoubtedly, Sorsby was the primary contributor on offense. However, Brady Lichtenberg and Samaj Jones can replace the lost production. Head coach Scott Satterfield has already confirmed that the Bearcats would take a tandem approach to Sorsby’s departure. Presumably, that means Jones will be asked to replace the running yards, with Lichtenberg set to throw downs. In either case, the quarterbacks should be able to find holes in Navy’s 77th-ranked defense.

Offense reigns supreme in the Liberty Bowl. Neither team prioritizes defense, and both can put up crooked offensive numbers. Even without their star quarterback under center, we predict the Bearcats will contribute enough for this one to go over the total.

Best Bet: Over 53.5

College Football Bowl Games This Week: Friday Best Bets

Arizona -110

Wake Forest +3.5

NAVY-CIN Over 53.5

And just like that, we’ve got the last full bowl slate of the season. Friday’s four-game slate is loaded with value, and we’ve got plays in all but one of those contests. We’re backing Arizona on the moneyline, taking the points with Wake Forest, and betting the over between Navy and Cincinnati.

