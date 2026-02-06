ESPN Top 10: See Which Teams Boosted 2026 CFP Chances

That wraps up the top 10, which features both teams from last year's National Championship Game, and six programs that were in the College Football Playoff. Potential new party crashers? Texas and Notre Dame, the last teams out, as well as Michigan and LSU, have new leadership on the sidelines.
Conference Breakdown
- ACC (1) - Miami
- Big Ten (4) - Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan
- Big 12 (1) - Texas Tech
- Independent (1) - Notre Dame
- SEC (3) - Georgia, LSU, Texas
