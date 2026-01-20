Way Too Early 2027 College Football National Championship Betting Trends

Fresh off the College Football Playoff final, BetMGM betting markets for the 2026-27 College Football National Championship are officially live following the conclusion of the most expensive title game on record. Ohio State enters the new cycle as the early betting favorite, opening at +600 as the public looks to back the Buckeyes’ returning core of talent.

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

BetMGM College Football Highlights: 2026-27 National Championship

Line Movement

Michigan: Shifted from +3000 to +2500

Highest Ticket%

Indiana : 17.7%

Notre Dame : 13.1%

Ohio State: 12.6%

Highest Handle%

Ohio State : 51.4%

Notre Dame : 16.1%

LSU: 8.4%

Biggest Liability

Ohio State

Colorado

Notre Dame

Market Breakdown: Buckeyes Dominate the Board

Ohio State has emerged as the clear center of gravity for early bettors. Despite a disappointing finish to their previous campaign, the Buckeyes have captured a staggering 51.4% of the total handle, largely driven by the anticipated return of stars like Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith. This massive influx of money has already positioned them as the largest liability for the sportsbook.

The Indiana Momentum : Coming off a historic title run, the Hoosiers lead all teams in ticket count at 17.7% . While they aren’t seeing the same high-roller “handle" as the traditional blue bloods, the public is clearly eager to back the reigning champions at their +800 opening price.

The Irish Interest : Notre Dame has established itself as the second-most popular destination for both tickets ( 13.1% ) and money ( 16.1% ). With Marcus Freeman continuing to stack elite recruiting classes, bettors see them as a legitimate threat to break their title drought in 2027.

Market Longshots: While Michigan saw its odds shorten from +3000 to +2500, other programs like LSU are attracting sharp interest, accounting for 8.4% of the handle on lower volume of tickets.

2026-27 College Football National Championship Insights

Team Opening Odds Current Odds Ticket% Handle% Indiana 800 800 17.7% 4.8% Notre Dame 700 700 13.1% 16.1% Ohio State 600 600 12.6% 51.4% LSU 1500 1500 8.6% 8.4% Georgia 900 900 5.7% 1.4% Miami (FL) 2000 2000 4.6% 1.2% Michigan 3000 2500 4.0% 2.5% Oregon 700 700 3.4% 2.4% Texas 700 700 3.4% 0.8% Alabama 1500 1500 3.4% 0.7% Penn State 5000 5000 2.3% 3.1% Colorado 50000 50000 2.3% 2.4% Vanderbilt 10000 10000 1.7% 0.6% Tennessee 5000 5000 1.7% 0.5% USC 4000 4000 1.7% 0.5% Texas Tech 1500 1500 1.1% 0.5% Oklahoma 3000 3000 1.1% 0.2% Nebraska 20000 20000 1.1% 0.0% Pittsburgh 15000 15000 1.1% 0.0% Oklahoma State 15000 15000 0.6% 0.7% Louisville 25000 25000 0.6% 0.7% Texas A&M 1500 1500 0.6% 0.1% Clemson 5000 5000 0.6% 0.1% BYU 10000 10000 0.6% 0.1% Houston 25000 25000 0.6% 0.1%

All BetMGM data is based on straight bets.