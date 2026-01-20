Ranking the Top 5 Contenders for the 2026-27 National Championship

5. Arizona Wildcats

2026-27 National Championship Odds: +22500

We're not starting any football season without a true underdog pick in our National Championship portfolio. Enter, the Arizona Wildcats. In case you missed it over the past few seasons, the Big 12 is a carousel of top teams. With the new playoff format awarding a spot to each Power Four champ, the Wildcats can secure a playoff berth with a conference championship. Noah Fifita has committed to playing out his senior year with Arizona. If he lives up to his potential, we could see the Wildcats as the biggest movers up the futures board next season. We're twirling the baton at the front of that parade, betting on the Arizona Wildcats to do big things in 2026-27.

