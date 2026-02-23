ESPN’s 12 Teams That Boosted Their College Football Playoff Hopes

Incoming Player Rankings
- 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 58
- 2026 Transfer Class Ranking: N/A
Among ESPN's dozen programs that have boosted their CFP chances, UNLV is the lone non-power four team to make the list. This doesn't mean the Rebels are among the 12 most improved teams, since, as a G6 team, they don't have to rank in the top 12 to make the playoffs. If Jackson Arnold, once thought to be the answer at Oklahoma and Auburn, finds his footing as Dan Mullen's QB, the Rebs could break through.
UNLV FBS Championship Winner Odds
FanDual +100000 | Odds Ranking: 50 (Feb 23)
Notable Additions:
QB Jackson Arnold (Transfer Portal)
TE Keyan Burnett (Transfer Portal)
S Landyn Cleveland (Transfer Portal)
WR Troy Stellato (Transfer Portal)
WR Jesse Harden (Three-Star)