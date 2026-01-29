Top 10 Transfer Portal Quarterbacks: Projecting Their Next Teams

The transfer portal continues to reshape rosters ahead of the 2026 season. With several quarterbacks still on the market, here’s a look at the top 10 portal QBs and the programs best positioned to land them.

1) Walker Eget, San Jose State

Walker Eget has spent the last four seasons at San Jose State, where he emerged as a solid starting quarterback in 2025. After tossing for 17 touchdowns and only nine interceptions this past year, the California native has opted to hit the portal using his final bit of eligibility to prove his abilities in a better situation.

Prediction: Duke

2) Parker Navarro, Ohio

Parker Navarro has used every bit of his college eligibility over the last few years. After starting his college career at UCF, the six-foot quarterback has spent the past four seasons at Ohio, where he’s totaled 30 passing touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Hoping to use his remaining eligibility for one last chance to prove worthy of a starting job, Navarro enters the portal.

Prediction: Tennessee

3) Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol has spent the last four years at West Virginia, hoping to claim the starting job for the Mountaineers. However, throughout his time at WVU, he has yet to prove he’s ready to run his own offense. Hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage, Marchiol enters the portal.

Prediction: UNLV

4) Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

Prediction: Syracuse

5) Jaxon Potter, Washington State

Jaxon Potter has spent the last two seasons at Washington State, where he’s yet to get his opportunity to run the Cougars’ starting offense with freedom. In limited snaps as a sophomore in 2025, the six-foot-five game manager completed 67 of his 95 passing attempts for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Hoping a fresh start allows him to put his potential on full display, Potter entered the transfer portal.

Prediction: Old Dominion

6) Cardell Williams, Sacramento State

Cardell Williams began his college career at Tulsa, where he combined for 17 total touchdowns (10 passing, seven rushing) in two seasons with the Golden Hurricanes. However, after losing his starting spot, the Texas native opted to enter the transfer portal, seeking the chance to start again. Finding that opportunity at Sacramento State, Williams put together a bizarrely similar season in his lone season with the Hornets, tossing 10 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding 12 rushing touchdowns to his totals. Now, he re-enters the portal seeking another change of scenery.

Prediction: Texas State

7) Stone Earle, Abilene Christian

Stone Earle’s college career has been a bit of a wild ride. Beginning his journey at Abilene Christian in 2020, the quarterback spent two seasons with the Wildcats before transferring to North Texas, where he spent another two years. After a short stint at UNT, the Texas native tried his hand at yet another fresh start, joining Marshall in 2024, where he showed flashes, tossing for seven passing touchdowns and only two interceptions. However, still wanting the chance to run his own offense, Earle transferred back to Abilene Christian ahead of the 2025 season, a move that worked in his favor. After passing for 22 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions at ACU this past year, the six-foot QB heads back to the portal hoping to use a year of eligibility to showcase his potential.

Prediction: Marshall

8) Hunter Watson, Sam Houston State

Hunter Watson joins the list of available quarterbacks in the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons at Sam Houston, totaling 28 touchdowns (17 passing, 11 rushing) and 12 interceptions. Following a down year for the Bearkats, Watson hopes that a fresh start will allow him to get his career back on track. Watson will likely find that opportunity on the open market quicker than some may think.

Prediction: Georgia State

9) Emmett Brown, Coastal Carolina

Emmett Brown transferred to Coastal Carolina after a solid season at San Jose State in 2024, where he threw for 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. The quarterback never got the chance to suit up for the Chanticleers, which now leads him back to the portal, restarting his recruitment process. Brown could be an underrated pickup for whatever team lands him.

Prediction: Sacramento State

10) Lex Thomas, NC State

Lex Thomas committed to NC State out of high school as a top in-state recruit. After two seasons as the Wolfpack’s backup quarterback, it became clear that the path to becoming a starter was longer than the QB originally anticipated. Now, the North Carolina native heads to the portal hoping for a change of scenery.

Prediction: Charlotte