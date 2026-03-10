Rose Bowl Renovations 2026: UCLA Football’s Iconic Home Gets Modern Upgrade

PASADENA, Calif. – UCLA football is staying at the Rose Bowl and the 2026 season seems full of potential with Bob Chesney at the helm, but there will be even more new life breathed into the stadium after a series of improvements that are planned to be made at the iconic Pasadena arena.

Dubbed the “Lasting Legacy Campaign" and spearheaded by the privately-funded Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, a foundation formed in 2010 with the mission of protecting and preserving one of the nations oldest sports stadiums, the series of renovations and infrastructure upgrades are part of a multi-phase plan designed to modernize the venue in time for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles while still preserving the spirit of the 104-year-old stadium.

Some upgrades have already been completed, such as sound system improvement, construction of a student section standing area, and a redesign of the marquee at the face of the stadium, all of which have been completed since Fall 2024.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) runs out of the smoke before the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 22, 2025, in Pasadena, California.

Other improvements, such as increased cellular reception and renovations to gas and water infrastructure, are due to be completed in time for the 2028 Olympics.

The South End Zone Field Club

The most significant of these projects, though, is the construction of the South End Zone Field Club, a new seating area whose construction broke ground in January 2026.

The field club includes “new field-level premium scenery and amenities while preserving the timeless historic elements and angles that have defined America’s stadium," per a release.

Digital renderings display a bar and patio area located directly on field level and next to the team entrance tunnel, intended to place fans in direct contact with players as they storm onto the field ahead of games and provide a more immersive experience.

Over 750 VIP Club seats will be constructed on the other side of the entrance tunnel to achieve a similar effect and “serve as an in-game tailgate environment," according to the Rose Bowl Lasting Legacy website.

Devin Kirkwood #3 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Rose Bowl on October 12, 2024, in Pasadena, California.

The new seating and patio areas were designed to maintain the Rose Bowl’s iconic oblong silhouette while also providing extra seating and a modernized entertainment experience intended to help the historic Pasadena stadium compete with the modern amenities that many Los Angeles stadiums, SoFi Stadium included, feature.

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation also lauded the South End Zone Field Club’s potential for enhancing the experience of concert-goers during live music events held at the venue. The project is fully funded and currently under construction, with the target completion date being Fall 2026, per the website.

Phases One and Two

All the aforementioned renovations and construction are part of Phase One of the Lasting Legacy Campaign, meaning they’ve been fully funded. Phase Two of the plan will include an upgrade to the Rose Bowl video scoreboard and renovation of the overall Rose Bowl seating.

The seating renovations are intended to reduce the overall seating capacity of the Rose Bowl from 91,136 to roughly 70,000 seats, with the sacrifice of overall capacity meant to be in service of increasing seat leg room and adding more aisles and handrails to increase accessibility.

Neither the seating nor the video board projects have received adequate funding at this time to begin actual work, according to the website.

The construction is especially timely considering UCLA’s near move to SoFi Stadium, with the home of both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers being proposed as the new home of Bruin football in part because of its own modernized amenities and the potential for increased revenue.

Now, the Rose Bowl is attempting to achieve the same thing while preserving the intertwined legacy of both the historic stadium and the Bruins.