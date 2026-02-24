Which 15 Teams Improved the Most in the Transfer Portal?

15. Tennessee Volunteers

2025 record: 8-5 (4-4)

2026 Title Odds: +7000

It is difficult to gauge where things stand in Knoxville and the current mood among Tennessee Volunteers fans. Are they happy with the direction Josh Heupel has the program headed? Or are they getting restless after a blowout loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, followed by a mediocre season? Regardless of how the fans are feeling, Heupel is tasked with building a roster for the 2026 season amid quarterback uncertainty. He brought in 21 prospects from the portal, including a five-star recruit and several other solid contributors.

Chaz Coleman is a potential beast edge rusher, and Xavier Gilliam has a ton of potential on the interior of the defensive line. Both joined from Penn State and should help rebuild the defense along with former PSU linebacker Amare Campbell. The secondary was completely rebuilt with additions from Michigan, Miami, Penn State, and Kansas State. Still, the offense was mostly ignored, and I do wonder if there’s enough explosive ability at the skill spots to make up for uncertain quarterback play.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.