Which 15 Teams Improved the Most in the Transfer Portal?

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys
- 2025 record: 1-11 (0-9)
- 2026 Title Odds: +60000
Oklahoma State doesn’t have the best transfer class, but the assignment is to identify which teams improved the most. New head coach Eric Morris added a whopping 53 players via the transfer portal, and things can only go up in Stillwater after the bottom fell out for Mike Gundy in the past two seasons. Of the 53 additions, 16 are migrating from Denton, where they played for Morris at North Texas.
The list includes five-star transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker and star skill players Wyatt Young (WR) and Caleb Hawkins (RB). Hawkins will pair with Ayo Adeyi to form a really fun backfield, and four-star transfer Chris Barnes is a nice addition at wide receiver from Wake Forest.
One of the big question marks for the Cowboys will be whether or not they can be good enough on the lines of scrimmage, and they tried to address that with incoming defensive line transfers from Washington, Penn State, SMU, Louisville, and Texas Tech. On the other side of the ball, the offensive line was addressed with guys from Michigan State, Kansas, Oklahoma, and a couple of FCS schools. If those trench additions are adequate, Oklahoma State could make a huge leap forward.