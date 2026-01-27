2026 College Football QB Rankings: Ranking the Top 10 Quarterbacks

Who Is No. 1? Ranking the 10 Most Explosive QBs for the 2026 Season

The confetti has barely finished falling in Miami Gardens, and fans of the Indiana Hoosiers will be celebrating the school's first College Football National Championship for weeks and months to come. Still, it's never too early to begin looking ahead to the 2026 season. Several star quarterbacks are returning, and numerous players are poised for breakthrough campaigns.

Transfer quarterbacks have dominated the College Football Playoff recently. Will Howard's Ohio State Buckeyes knocked off Riley Leonard's Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024 title game in a matchup of two transfers, and former Cal QB Fernando Mendoza led IU to the win over former UGA QB Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes on January 19, 2026. Will we see more of the same in 2026? The top ten features six quarterbacks returning to the same team they led in 2025 and four who were hot commodities in the transfer portal.

Who are the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2026 college football campaign?