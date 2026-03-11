2026 College Football Way-Too-Early Top 25: 3 B1G & 2 SEC Team in Top 5

2026 Way-Too-Early Top 25: The Expert Composite

The confetti from Indiana’s historic, undefeated national title run hasn’t even been swept off the floor. Still, in the world of college football, if you aren't looking ahead, you're already behind. The 2026 landscape is shifting beneath our feet faster than a transfer portal entry, and we aren't just guessing—we’re bringing the receipts.

To give you the most accurate look at who actually owns the hype, we’ve built the Definitive 2026 Composite Top 25. We didn't just pick a favorite; we aggregated data and rankings from the nine industry heavyweights: On3, Crain & Cone, ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today, The Sporting News, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports, and The Athletic. Using a weighted point system (25 points for a #1 vote, 1 point for a #25 vote), this list represents the collective intelligence of the sport's top minds. Between a coaching carousel that feels like a fever dream—Lane Kiffin taking the throne at LSU and Kyle Whittingham stepping into the Michigan pressure cooker—and the return of icons like Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith, the 2026 season is already screaming chaos.

Here is how the experts see the board shaking out, starting at 25.