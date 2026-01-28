Where Will They Go? Predictions for the 12 Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal

As the college football offseason sets in, top players in the transfer portal continue to seek a fresh start ahead of the 2026 season. That said, here’s a look at the top 12 remaining players and predictions for where they could land.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1) QB Darian Mensah, Duke

Darian Mensah becomes one of the latest entries to the transfer portal after an impressive season at Duke, throwing for 34 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. After a breakout year in the ACC following his transfer from Tulane last offseason, Mensah becomes one of the best quarterbacks in the portal cycle, with many believing a top contender’s NIL offer lured him into the portal after he initially announced his return to the Blue Devils. Expect Mensah to find a home rather quickly.

Prediction: Miami

2) WR Cooper Barkate, Duke

Cooper Barkate transferred to Duke ahead of the 2025 season after a breakout year at Harvard in 2024, totaling 1,084 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Looking to prove he could be just as impactful in the ACC, the wideout landed with the Blue Devils and put together yet another career year, reeling in 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, with the loss of starting quarterback Darian Mensah, Barkate hits the portal seeking another fresh start.

Prediction: Miami

3) EDGE Kamauryn Morgan, Baylor

Kamauryn Morgan spent his freshman season at Baylor, where he committed as a highly ranked prospect out of Texas. The Lonestar native saw limited snaps in his first season with the Bears, totaling six tackles in his opportunities. Hoping for a larger role, the six-foot-five pass rusher enters the transfer portal seeking the chance to prove his versatility.

Prediction: TCU

4) OT Broderick Shull, Auburn

Broderick Shull adds his name to the list of available offensive linemen after spending his freshman season in the SEC serving as a depth piece in Auburn’s offensive line. The six-foot-five lineman has the size and versatility to be an asset in the trenches for whatever team lands him. Given his remaining years of eligibility, expect Shull to find a new home quickly.

Prediction: Oklahoma State

5) CB Jonathan Pennix, Southern Miss

Jonathan Pennix began his college career at Virginia Tech, where he struggled to carve out a sizable role, which eventually led him to transfer to Southern Miss ahead of the 2025 season. In his lone year with the Golden Eagles, the six-foot corner combined for 20 tackles, six pass defenses, and two interceptions. Now, he re-enters the portal hoping to use his strong season to land with a P4 program.

Prediction: Virginia

6) DL Aidan Keanaaina, California

Aidan Keanaaina spent the first three seasons of his college career at Notre Dame rotating as a depth piece for the Fighting Irish. Hoping for a larger role, the six-foot-three defensive lineman transferred to California ahead of the 2024 season, which now looks to be the best decision he could have made for his career. After consecutive career years with the Golden Bears, including his 2025 campaign, in which he totaled 56 tackles and 1.5 sacks, the lineman becomes a top defender left on the market.

Prediction: Colorado

7) CB Donovan Mcintosh, Kansas State

Donovan Mcintosh is coming off his best season at Kansas State, where he combined for 33 tackles, four pass defenses, and an interception as a core piece of the Wildcats secondary. The six-foot-three corner will have multiple years of eligibility remaining, and with his upside, it won’t be a shock to see him find a new team rather quickly.

Prediction: Missouri

8) LB Omar Graham Jr., Florida State

Omar Graham Jr. enters the transfer portal after four seasons at Florida State, serving as a key defender for the Seminoles’ defense over the last couple of seasons. Following a personal-best season totaling 37 tackles and a pass defense, Graham enters the transfer portal seeking a chance to make an impact with another program.

Prediction: Miami

9) QB Walker Eget, San Jose State

Walker Eget has spent the last four seasons at San Jose State, where he emerged as a solid starting quarterback in 2025. After tossing for 17 touchdowns and only nine interceptions this past year, the California native has opted to hit the portal using his final bit of eligibility to prove his abilities in a better situation.

Prediction: Duke

10) RB Trequan Jones, Old Dominion

Trequan Jones proved to be a bright spot in the Monarchs’ offense this season, rushing for 792 yards and six touchdowns. The undersized running back is shifty, and his high motor makes him a tough player to bring down for opposing defenses. Expect Jones to seek an opportunity with a P4 program in the portal.

Prediction: LSU

11) QB Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol has spent the last four years at West Virginia, hoping to claim the starting job for the Mountaineers. However, throughout his time at WVU, he has yet to prove he’s ready to run his own offense. Hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage, Marchiol enters the portal.

Prediction: UNLV

12) LB Jackson Forrest, Old Dominion

Jackson Forrest impressed during his freshman season at Old Dominion, where he quickly proved to be a difference maker in the Monarchs’ defense. Racking up 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble, the North Carolina native put together plenty of solid film that will likely help him find a new home rather quickly. Don’t rule out Forrest seeking the chance to play close to home.

Prediction: South Carolina

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.