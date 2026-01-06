Ranking the 4 Head Coaches in the College Football Playoff

#4 Pete Golding: Ole Miss (Interim)

College Football's worst-kept secret finally came to fruition after this year's Egg Bowl, when Lane Kiffin accepted the job as the new Head Coach of the LSU Tigers. Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is set to lead Ole Miss into the Playoff after the Rebels completed their best season in decades. Golding has been around winning, serving as the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama for five seasons before joining Kiffin's staff in Oxford. Golding has a prime opportunity to make a case to be the full-time guy.

Overall Coaching Record: 2-0

Next Matchup: Ole Miss (+3.5) vs. Miami (FL)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.