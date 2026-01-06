College Football Playoff Quarterbacks Ranked 1 Through 4

4. Carson Beck - Miami Hurricanes

No one knew how the Carson Beck-to-Miami experiment would turn out. There were plenty of whispers of off-field drama and questions about how seriously Beck took football. On the field, Beck needed to bounce back from shoulder surgery, and he did not really get to practice with his team before the season began. With all of that working against him, it’s fair to call the 2025 season a smashing success for Beck. The Georgia transfer has completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 3,313 yards with 27 touchdowns, and he has generally played really well. Still, his ranking is hurt by his tendency to put the ball in danger at inopportune times. In Miami’s two losses, Beck had four interceptions against Louisville and then two against the SMU Mustangs. Those costly turnovers cannot show up in the College Football Playoff if Miami is to win it all.

2025-26 Stats: 3,313 Passing YDS, 27 TD, 10 INT, 13 SACK, 56 Rushing YDS, 1 TD

Next Matchup: Miami (FL) (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

