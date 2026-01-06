Top 15 Players Who Committed in the College Football Transfer Portal on Monday

15) CB Javan Robinson, Arizona State -> Wisconsin

Javaon Robinson began his college career at Washington State, where he spent two seasons struggling to carve out a role with the Cougars. The corner opted to transfer to Arizona State seeking the chance earn a larger role, and he did exactly that with the Sun Devils. Totaling 85 tackles, 12 pass defenses, and a pass defense in two seasons at ASU, the Florida native quickly turned heads. Now, he gets the chance to suit up in the Big Ten at Wisconsin in 2026.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.