The 15 Most Impactful Transfer Portal Commitments From the Weekend

The college football transfer portal has seen an abundance of talented names announce their intentions to enter, leading up to the official opening of the window over the weekend. With several top players quickly finding a new home, here’s a look at the top 15 prospects to commit over the opening weekend in the transfer portal.

1) QB Drew Mestemaker, North Texas -> Oklahoma State

Drew Mestemaker added his name to the list of talented quarterbacks available in the transfer portal after a breakout season at North Texas. The Texas native finished his first season as a starter, tossing for 4,129 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. There’s no doubt that Mestemaker had plenty of teams interested in the possibility of adding the nation’s leading passer. Still, former North Texas head coach Eric Morris made it a point of emphasis to have his star quarterback follow him to Oklahoma State.

2) QB Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati -> Texas Tech

Brendan Sorsby began his college career at Indiana, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Cincinnati. The dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map this past year, leading the Bearcats to the best season in recent years, while combining for 36 total touchdowns (27 passing and nine rushing). Sorsby became one of the most sought-after prospects in the portal, but in the end, Texas Tech wins the sweepstakes for the dynamic QB.

3) RB Caleb Hawkins, North Texas -> Oklahoma State

Caleb Hawkins took the nation by storm as a freshman this past season at North Texas, rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns in the Mean Green’s offense. The six-foot-two running back not only proved to be a highlight waiting to happen, but he made it clear that he can be the bell cow in an explosive offense. Joining his former quarterback by heading to Oklahoma State, the Cowboys could be a team to monitor for a huge turnaround season in 2026.

4) CB Jontez Williams, Iowa State -> USC

Jontez Williams joined the wave of outgoing Iowa State players to hit the portal following the departure of former head coach Matt Campbell. The corner has the upside to be an immediate impact player in the right defensive system, and based on the flashes he’s shown on film, Williams had no shortage of options to choose from. However, the defensive back opted to do what’s right for his development and make the most of the fresh start, joining USC rather than following his former head coach to Penn State.

5) QB Josh Hoover, TCU -> Indiana

Josh Hoover has spent the last four seasons at TCU, where he’s quietly developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Coming off a career year throwing for 3,472 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, the Texas native hit the portal looking to land with a top contender to make a championship run in 2026. Hoover managed to do exactly that, joining Curt Cignetti and Indiana, where he’ll have a tremendous opportunity to drive up his NFL Draft stock in 2026.

6) WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State -> Indiana

Nick Marsh immediately became one of the top wide receivers available on the open market after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. The six-foot-three wideout played the last two seasons at Michigan State, where lackluster quarterback play has restricted him from showcasing his potential. Now, Marsh heads to the Big Ten to join Josh Hoover on the Hoosiers’ new-look offense next season.

7) TE Benjamin Brahmer, Iowa State -> Penn State

Benjamin Brahmer has spent the last three seasons at Iowa, where he’s quietly developed into one of the most reliable tight ends in the nation. The six-foot-seven pass catcher emerged as a reliable redzone target for the Cyclones this past season, reeling in 37 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns. Following his former head coach, Matt Campbell, to Penn State, Brahmer will have the chance to put his talents on full display in a loaded Big Ten conference.

8) QB Rocco Becht, Iowa State -> Penn State

Rocco Becht was viewed as a breakout candidate to watch in 2025, aiming to put himself among the nation’s top-tier quarterbacks after finishing his 2024 campaign with 25 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, while also proving to be a dangerous dual-threat, rushing for eight touchdowns. Instead, the Florida native put together his worst season with the Cyclones since taking the starting job three years ago, finishing with 24 total touchdowns (16 passing, 8 rushing) and nine interceptions. Nonetheless, after former head coach Matt Campbell decided to take the Penn State job, Becht followed his head coach to the Nittany Lions, where he’ll have the opportunity to prove he can be that top quarterback against Big Ten competition.

9) CB Jay Crawford, Auburn -> Ole Miss

Jay Crawford initially committed to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school, and in two seasons with the Tigers, the Georgia native has shown flashes of his impact. However, after struggling to carve out a sizable role in the team’s defense, Crawford entered the portal looking to land a larger role elsewhere. The defensive back quickly found that opportunity, landing with a top contender in the SEC after joining the Ole Miss Rebels.

10) WR Wyatt Young, North Texas -> Oklahoma State

Wyatt Young emerged as not only one of the most reliable big-play weapons for North Texas this past season, but in the nation as a whole. The six-foot wideout finished the year with 70 receptions for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns, proving to be a go-to target for the Mean Green’s explosive offense. Adding his name to the transfer portal, Young was sure to have a robust market with several contending teams interested in adding him to their wide receiving room. Still, in the end, Young opted to stay true to his former head coach, Eric Morris, following the trend of players headed to Oklahoma State.

11) QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame -> Nebraska

Kenny Minchey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the most interesting names in it. After losing the starting job to CJ Carr at Notre Dame, the former top recruit made it a point to look for a fresh start, where he could immediately be considered the frontrunner to land the starting job in 2026. Minchey found that opportunity in the Big Ten with head coach Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

12) WR Chase Sowell, Iowa State -> Penn State

Chase Sowell began his college career at Colorado before transferring to East Carolina ahead of the 2023 season. After two seasons with the Pirates, the six-foot-three wideout transferred to Iowa State, with the hopes of putting his skillset on full display against increased competition. The Texas native did precisely that, reeling in 32 receptions for 500 yards and two touchdowns, proving to be a reliable big-play threat. Sowell joins a wave of Iowa State players in the portal, following head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State.

13) EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi, Kansas State -> Indiana

Tobi Osunsanmi joined the list of talented edge rushers in the transfer portal after four seasons at Kansas State, where he’s totaled 49 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Hoping to make an impact on a contending team, Osunsanmi entered the portal and quickly found a new home on a top Big Ten squad after joining Indiana.

14) RB Makhi Hughes, Oregon -> Houston

Makhi Hughes entered the portal last offseason after back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for Tulane. The running back was a top target for multiple teams, but Dan Lanning and Oregon managed to snag the top running back on the market. Unfortunately, after seeing a significant decrease in opportunities, the dynamic rusher opted to re-enter the portal this offseason. Hughes immediately found a new home after announcing his decision to join Houston, where he’s expected to have an immediate role in the Cougars’ offense.

15) DL Ian Geffrard, Arkansas -> Texas

Ian Geffrard committed to Arkansas as a top recruit out of high school, and throughout his 2025 campaign, the defensive lineman showed exactly why. Totaling 25 tackles and a pass defense in a limited role on the Razorbacks this past season as a redshirt sophomore, the Georgia native looked like a player who could emerge as a star in the right system. Now, he lands at Texas, where he’ll have the chance to prove exactly that as part of a stout Longhorns defense.

