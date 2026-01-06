Where the Top 20 Transfer Portal Quarterbacks Could Land Next

8) Anthony Colandrea, UNLV

Anthony Colandrea began his college career at Virginia, where he struggled to prove how dynamic he could be leading an offense. Transferring to UNLV, the Florida native hoped to use a fresh start and the chance to learn under an offensive-minded head coach, Dan Mullen, to his advantage. The quarterback looked poised for a breakout season in 2025. After winning the starting QB job, Colandrea showed just how dynamic he could be running an offense, totaling 33 total touchdowns (23 passing, 10 rushing) and only nine interceptions. Now, the rising senior enters the portal looking to use his breakout season to land with a top program in the P4.

Prediction: North Carolina