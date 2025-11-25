10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

#22 Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers climbed back into the rankings after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They have zero wins over ranked opponents this season, and the best victory is probably a six-point win at Auburn before the Tigers fired Hugh Freeze and changed quarterbacks. It’s possible that Missouri has not beaten a single team that will end up in a bowl game this season, and they were just thoroughly outplayed by the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, as the offense failed to get anything going despite the return of quarterback Beau Pribula.

Week 14: Missouri (-2.5) at Arkansas

