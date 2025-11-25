10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

#14 Vanderbilt Commodores
After a bye week, the Vanderbilt Commodores climbed in the rankings to No. 14. They looked fresh and ready for a College Football Playoff push as they dismantled Kentucky behind an excellent performance on Senior Day from Diego Pavia, but examining the 9-2 record is interesting. They have three wins over ranked teams, but those three wins have come against South Carolina (now at the bottom of the SEC), LSU (before they fired Brian Kelly), and Missouri (no longer ranked). They lost to Alabama by 16 points and lost at Texas, a team that just got humbled by Georgia. However, if the Commodores can win at rival Tennessee, they are likely to make the College Football Playoff.
Week 14: Vanderbilt (+2.5) at Tennessee