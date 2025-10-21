10 Most Overrated Teams in College Football Right Now

The calendar now reads mid-October, and almost every team has played half of the college football season. There is still much to unfold, but we can already make several observations about which teams are overhyped and overrated.

1. No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia’s offense, particularly quarterback Gunner Stockton, deserves a lot of praise. After a horrific first half against Auburn a week ago, the Bulldogs never punted as they racked up 43 points against the Ole Miss Rebels in an entertaining 43-35 victory. That said, Georgia is not the fifth-best team in the country because their defense is proving to be very unlikely to slow down capable offenses. The Bulldogs are now surrendering 21.8 points per game and the pass rush continues to be a significant weakness. Georgia is 128th in the country in sack percentage at 2.39%. Shockingly, that is the lowest sack percentage of any power conference team in the nation. You cannot be an elite team with no ability to rush the opposing quarterback.

2. No. 7 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are unbeaten and deserve to be ranked pretty-highly as a result, but Brent Key’s team has beaten absolutely no one of substance. Their FBS victories have come over Colorado (3-4), Clemson (3-4), Temple (4-3), Wake Forest by a point (4-2), Virginia Tech (2-5) and Duke (4-3). None of those teams are ranked or anywhere close to being ranked and the victory over Wake Forest should have been a loss had offsides been appropriately adjudicated. The Yellow Jackets will probably keep on climbing as they beat weak teams, at least until the regular season finale against Georgia.

Week 9: Georgia Tech (-17.5) vs. Syracuse

3. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels’ defense was exposed in a shootout loss at Georgia and they should not be ranked ahead of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Rebels are now 6-1 but the SEC wins have come over Kentucky by seven points, Arkansas by six points and a still overrated LSU team by five before they surrendered 43 points to Georgia in Athens. Despite my “overrated" assertion, Lane Kiffin’s crew should still make the College Football Playoff thanks to a light schedule down the stretch, but they’d be well-advised to win at Oklahoma this season.

Week 9: Ole Miss at Oklahoma (-4.5)

4. No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Tech Red Raiders rolled to a 6-0 start without being tested but they got punched in the mouth and failed to respond at Arizona State, losing for the first time this season and dropping to 6-1 and 3-1 in the Big 12. Texas Tech has wins over dreadful Kent State and Oregon State and an impressive road win at Utah but the victory over the Utes took a hit as Utah lost to BYU and are no longer ranked. The Red Raiders and BYU Cougars play later this season in what could be a pivotal clash for the Big 12 Championship Game matchup.

Week 9: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (-38.5)

5. No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers were outclassed by the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa and dropped to 5-2 and just 2-2 in the SEC. That follows a pair of shaky wins over Arkansas and Mississippi State in which they gave up 31 and 34 points, respectively. Look closer and Tennessee has given up at least 24 points in every game against FBS competition this season and they have surrendered 31 or more in four of their seven games. The defense has taken a massive step backwards from where it was in 2024. The Volunteers can “get right" against Kentucky this weekend but they still play Oklahoma and Vanderbilt and probably need to run the table to think about the College Football Playoff.

Week 9: Tennessee (-9.5) at Kentucky

6. No. 20 LSU Tigers

It’s just not happening for the LSU Tigers this season. The Bayou Bengals lost to the Vanderbilt Commodores and they are now 5-2 and 2-2 in the SEC and only +8 in scoring margin for the aggregate in conference play. LSU’s offense still doesn’t look right and we are now in late October, meaning this is exactly what they are. It might improve some but this is not suddenly going to morph into the attack most predicted the Tigers would have. The defense is much-improved but they got pushed around by Vanderbilt and should have lost that game by three scores. LSU still does not have a win against a team with a winning record.

Week 9: Texas A&M at LSU (+1.5)

7. No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats took care of business against an awful Oklahoma State Cowboys team and improved to 6-1 on the season. That’s great and the Bearcats are now 4-0 and tied with BYU at the top of the Big 12 but the four conference wins have come against Kansas, Iowa State, UCF and Oklahoma State. Those four are a combined 5-11 in a very average league. Cincinnati’s loss came on a neutral field against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Nebraska now has a pair of losses. Things get a bit tougher for the Bearcats with Baylor, Utah, BYU and TCU still left on the schedule so we’ll find out if they are for real, or not.

Week 9: Baylor at Cincinnati (-5.5)

8. No. 22 Texas Longhorns

Enough with the Texas Longhorns. “They have so much talent". “They’ll figure out and be a really dangerous team later this season". Even this week, those things are still being said and I understand the hesitancy to write off Texas but there’s just no way the Longhorns can be trusted and I don’t think the offense is actually all that talented. Which skill position player has impressed you for Texas? The receivers do not get separation and they are not dangerous after the catch and the running backs don’t look explosive. Arch Manning is not playing well but he’s not getting a whole lot of help either. The defense is excellent but this is not Texas’ year and they should not be ranked after escaping Kentucky with a very fortunate double overtime win.

Week 9: Texas (-6.5) at Mississippi State

9. Receiving Votes – Utah Utes

The Utah Utes do not appear to be capable of beating a competent opponent and they should not be on the verge of the Top 25. As a matter of fact, there’s really no reason for the Utes to be receiving votes at all. Utah lost to BYU and has now dropped games to both Texas Tech (at home) and against BYU. The lone good victory came against Arizona State who was playing without their starting quarterback. Utah will probably end up with eight or nine wins but they have flopped on the big stage thus far in 2025.

10. Receiving Votes – Tulane Green Wave

Tulane keeps winning, and their opening week victory of Northwestern looks better than it initially did, but the past two weeks were not particularly impressive for the Tulane Green Wave. They beat a very mediocre East Carolina team 26-19 and then knocked off Army 24-17 and needed a strong fourth quarter to send the Black Knights to 3-4 and just 2-3 in the American. Tulane does not play Navy or South Florida so they do have a clear path to the AAC Championship Game.

