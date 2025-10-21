Ranking 10 SEC Winners, Losers from College Football Week 8 Games

10) Arch Manning

There's no denying that Arch Manning hasn't lived up to the hype he entered the season with. On Saturday, the former five-star looked arguably the worst he has all season long. Throwing more incompletions than he did completions is alone a disappointing performance for Manning, but the fact that he did it against a struggling defense like Kentucky's only makes it worse.

Verdict: Loser

