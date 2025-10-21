Ranking 10 SEC Winners, Losers from College Football Week 8 Games

6) Bobby Petrino
After being handed the interim head coach tag following the firing of Sam Pittman, former head coach Bobby Petrino found himself with a prime opportunity to prove he's the man for the job. Although he hasn't found a win since taking the interim job, the Razorbacks have looked vastly more competitive than they did in weeks past. Again, when it comes to Petrino, there's no moral victories involved. However, it can't be overlooked that in back to back weeks, Arkansas has taken ranked opponents to the wire. For that, Petrino lands on the list.
Verdict: Winner