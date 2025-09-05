10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 2

Arizona State at Mississippi State - 7:30 on ESPN2

Arizona State won the Big 12 last season, but do you remember the week two matchup against the lowly Mississippi State Bulldogs? That game occurred in Tempe, and Arizona State only won by a touchdown. Mississippi State looked much improved last week against Southern Miss, and they now get the Sun Devils in Starkville. ASU was unimpressive against Northern Arizona, and I think the Bulldogs will actually win this game outright. Give me more cowbell!

Arizona State (-6.5) at Mississippi State

