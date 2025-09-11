10 Potential Upsets for College Football Week 3

Texas State at Arizona State (-15.5) - 10:30 on TNT

The Arizona State Sun Devils lost at Mississippi State in a game they appeared to have nearly wrapped up after erasing a 17-0 deficit. There were red flags entering that contest after Northern Arizona was able to throw it around on the Sun Devils in the season-opener. They now return home and welcome the high-powered Texas State Bobcats to Tempe. This is a long shot as Arizona State should be able to score at will on a weak Texas State defense, but the Bobcats do have some firepower and could make this game really interesting, particularly if Sam Leavitt is not sharp.

