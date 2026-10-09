12-Team College Football Playoff Bracket Based on the AP Poll

CFP Bracket Based on the AP Poll

AP Bracketology: Projecting the 12-Team College Football Playoff Field

With five weeks of college football action in the books, the AP Top 25 paints a clear picture of the national championship race. Under updated straight-seeding playoff protocols, the top four overall seeds and 1st-round byes go strictly to the four highest-ranked teams chosen by the selection committee, regardless of whether they won a conference championship or operate as an Independent like Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the highest-ranked Group of 5 representative guarantees a ticket to the 12-team dance.

Converting the latest AP Poll into the updated postseason format, here is how the projected 12-team College Football Playoff field and bracket stack up heading into October.