5 College Football Programs That Should Be Worried After Week 13

5. Utah Utes

The Utah Utes are just outside of the College Football Playoff bracket. They need a loss by the BYU Cougars, plus they need to win out to make the Big 12 Championship Game, or they need a bit of help from teams around them in the rankings if they are to sneak into the playoff field. In addition, playing and winning impressively seem necessary. Utah took on a very average Kansas State team at home on Saturday and was anything but impressive. The Utes escaped with a win, but they surrendered 574 yards, including 472 on the ground, as the Wildcats averaged a shocking 11.2 yards per carry. No one around them in the rankings lost, and the defense of Utah has to cause concern for the College Football Playoff Committee. They close with Kansas this weekend.

Utah (-13.5) at Kansas

