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NCAAF · 1 day ago

Cignetti Encouraged by Trevor Gibbs’ Expanded role as Indiana Heads to Nebraska

Ashton Enlow, author

Ashton Enlow

Host · Writer

Trevor Gibbs’ role in Indiana’s offense grew Saturday night at Rutgers.

After missing time during fall camp, Gibbs played a season-high 53 snaps in Indiana’s road win. Head coach Curt Cignetti said Monday he thought the tight end made the most of the opportunity.

“He missed some time in camp, and it was good to get him back about three weeks ago,” Cignetti said. “I thought he played well Saturday night.”

Gibbs’ increased workload came as Indiana had to adjust at tight end. Andrew Barker left the game early with an injury, opening the door for Gibbs and Brock Schott to see more action.

“Brock Schott got more snaps too,” Cignetti said. “Andrew Barker went out early with an injury, and I thought those guys did well.”

It was a positive sign for a position group that has had to work through injuries and lineup changes early in the season. Gibbs has been one of the more versatile players in Indiana’s offense, and Cignetti has consistently valued the blocking side of his game.

That became especially important against Rutgers, where Indiana rushed for 336 yards while finishing with no penalties in its first Big Ten road game of the season.

The Hoosiers will likely need that same physicality this weekend when they travel to face unbeaten Nebraska. Cignetti called the Cornhuskers an “impressive football team” and pointed to the way they play on defense.

“They’re flying around on defense, trying to keep you off balance,” Cignetti said. “Impressive football team. We’ll have to play really well.”

Nebraska enters the matchup at 5-0 and has outscored opponents 44-14 on average, according to Cignetti. The Cornhuskers also bring a mobile quarterback in Anthony Colandrea, who Cignetti said can hurt defenses with both his arm and legs.

For Indiana, getting Gibbs more comfortable in an expanded role could be important as the schedule gets tougher. The Hoosiers showed at Rutgers they can lean on the run game, but having tight ends who can handle blocking responsibilities and contribute in the passing game would give this offense more flexibility.

Cignetti said Gibbs is moving in the right direction after his slower start to the year. Saturday’s performance was another step in that process.

Indiana will travel to Lincoln on Saturday for its matchup with Nebraska.

NFL Game Odds
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Oct 8 8:15 PM
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