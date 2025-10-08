College Football 2025: Big Ten Power Rankings Right Now (Week 7)

‌



Here are our Big Ten Football Power Rankings going into Week 7 of the College Football season.

2025 Big Ten Football Power Rankings

Oregon Ducks B1G Power Ranking: #1A

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 3 | Coaches Poll: No. 2 | SP+: No. 1

Record: 5-0 | Last Week: 1

Idle

Did Oregon’s “resume” take a bit of a hit with Penn State’s loss at UCLA? Of course, they have zero wins over teams that are currently ranked. At the same time, that doesn’t mean the Ducks aren’t the best team in the Big Ten or the country.

Ohio State Buckeyes B1G Power Ranking: #1B

TIER I – THE FAVORITES

A.P. Poll: No. 1 | Coaches Poll: No. 1 | SP+: No. 2

Record: 5-0 | Last Week: 2

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 100%

After allowing a field goal on the opening drive, the Buckeyes pitched a shutout the rest of the way in what was probably their most complete game of the season. A 64 percent success rate is elite, and they were over the 90th percentile in both EPA/dropback and EPA/rush. You want to focus on stopping Jeremiah Smith? Understandable, but be careful because Carnell Tate (9 receptions, 183 yards) will make you pay.

Indiana Hoosiers B1G Power Ranking: #3

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: No. 7 | Coaches Poll: No. 7| SP+: No. 3

Record: 5-0 | Last Week: 4

Idle

Is this the biggest non-playoff game of the Curt Cignetti era? He’s 16-2 since taking over in Bloomington with 14 wins by at least 13 points. However, in both games against ranked teams, top-ten teams, Indiana is 0-2, and was outclassed both times. This Saturday at Oregon is an opportunity to prove they are more than bullies who pummel weaker opponents. Potentially, even in defeat.

Michigan Wolverines B1G Power Ranking: #4

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: No. 15 | Coaches Poll: No. 15 | SP+: No. 14

Record: 4-1 | Last Week’s Rank: No. 5

Michigan 24, Wisconsin 10 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 99.8%

Their win over Wisconsin wasn’t as close as the final score indicated, as the Wolverines left a lot of points on the field. Once they stopped stubbornly trying to run right at the Badgers, the offense moved the ball at will in the second half. Bryce Underwood was 15 of 19 for 215 yards after intermission, and just as important, two primary targets have emerged. Donaven McCulley caught six passes for 112 yards (TD), and true freshman Andrew Marsh had 80 yards on four catches in his first career start.

USC Trojans B1G Power Ranking: #5

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 13

Record: 4-1 | Last Week: 6

Idle

USC hosts Michigan this week in what feels like a must-win game if the Trojans want to remain a legitimate CFP contender. Their next two games are at Notre Dame and at Nebraska, with a trip to Eugene looming in November. It’s hard to imagine USC can win all three of those away from the Coliseum. They cannot prove themselves as road warriors this Saturday, but it’s an opportunity for Lincoln Riley’s team to show they can match up with a traditional Big Ten power that plays a physical brand of football.

Penn State Nittany Lions B1G Power Ranking: #6

TIER II – CFP CONTENDERS

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: No. 22 | SP+: No. 18

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 3

UCLA 42, Penn State 37 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 42.2%

If the Oregon game was typical James Franklin, the loss at UCLA is the most stunning defeat of his tenure at Penn State. Take out Franklin’s first season and the COVID year, and the Nittany Lions don’t lose these types of games. Yes, they had to travel to the West Coast, had a key injury on defense, and played in a sleepy stadium environment after a whiteout. None of that excuses losing to a previously winless UCLA team that had never led at any point during their first four games. They’re not out of it, but odds are they miss the CFP altogether this season.

Washington Huskies B1G Power Ranking: #7

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 23

Record: 4-1 | Last Week: 7

Washington 24, Maryland 20 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 86.3%

After failing to cross the goal line for seven straight quarters, the Huskies scored 21 fourth-quarter points at The Shell to complete their 20-point comeback against the Terps. The Huskies had trouble rushing the ball, but Demond Williams Jr. (275 yards, 2 TDs) was brilliant when it counted most. It was Washington’s first-ever Big Ten road win and on the East Coast to boot! It also gets them back on track for a potential nine or ten-win season.

Illinois Fighting Illini B1G Power Ranking: #8

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: No. 17 | Coaches Poll: No. 17 | SP+: No. 29

Record: 5-1 | Last Week: 8

Illinois 43, Purdue 27 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 75.2%

Coming off their upset win over USC with a visit from Ohio State upcoming, many thought the Illini would look past the Boilermakers. This was a sandwich, Illinois devoured. At least their offense did. In particular, the passing attack triggered by Luke Altmyer (19 of 22, 390 yards), who was both on point and aided by 188 yards after the catch. Their 20.5 yards per completion, 17.7 yards per attempt, and 0.85 EPA/dropback (97th percentile per gameonpaper.com) was as good as it gets. It masked a defense that allowed 302 passing yards and 156 sack-adjusted rushing yards (6.8 YPC).

Iowa Hawkeyes B1G Power Ranking: #9

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 38

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 9

Idle

The Hawkeyes revealed some potential good news when QB1 Mark Gronowski appeared as the starter on this week’s depth chart. While his appearance there on Monday doesn’t guarantee anything, it’s a positive sign. Running back Xavier Williams seems to be on the way back following Iowa’s off week, but not WR Reece Vander Zee. Also absent from the depth chart was MIKE Jaden Harrell.

Nebraska Cornhuskers B1G Power Ranking: #10

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 19

Record: 4-1 | Last Week: 10

Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 96.1%

Don’t let the final score fool you—Nebraska was the more deserving team, but it was far from an offensive explosion despite 65 total points. A windy day made things challenging for both offenses. The key to the game? Believe it or not, special teams. When’s the last time the Cornhuskers won a game because of their special teams? A blocked punt for a touchdown gave Nebraska an early 14-0 lead, and after the Spartans came back to tie the game (actually took the lead), MSU’s fumble on a kick return set up the go-ahead field goal. It wasn’t pretty, but for a program that has suffered through many ugly losses, they’ll take an ugly win any day of the week.

Maryland Terrapins B1G Power Ranking: #11

TIER III – Top 25 POTENTIAL

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 34

Record: 4-1 | Last Week: 11

Washington 24, Maryland 20 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 13.7%

When they built a 20-0 lead, it appeared the Terps were headed towards a spot in the top 25, and then the collapse happened. We get why the bullseye is placed on the defense, which gave up 21 fourth-quarter points. But after taking their big lead, the offense picked up just one first down on the next three possessions. Maryland averaged an abysmal 4.0 yards per play, including 4.5 yards per pass. How do they bounce back?

Minnesota Golden Gophers B1G Power Ranking: #12

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50/60-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 58

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 12

Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 0%

I don’t like to judge the bottom half of the Big Ten by how they perform against the cream of the crop, but wow. The Gophers didn’t belong on the same field with the Buckeyes. Minnesota was outgained by 312 yards and averaged a meager 3.2 yards per play, including 3.6 yards per pass. Currently, it seems that their offensive success is largely dependent on their opponent.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights B1G Power Ranking: #13

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50/60-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 50

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 13

Idle

According to headman Greg Schiano, Rutgers used their extra week to “work on fundamentals” and to “get better at doing the things that we haven’t done as well as we need to.” Among those things: special teams, specifically the kicking game (four missed field goals, two blocked in the past two games), and defense. The coach added that if they keep chopping, “eventually it’ll be good enough.” Will that be this week? They’d better hope so because a trip to Seattle for a Friday night game is very challenging.

Michigan State Spartans B1G Power Ranking: #14

TIER IV – AMERICAN TOP 50/60-ISH

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 64

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 14

Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 3.9%

Even factoring in the wind, that was some bad football by the Spartans, especially on offense. Special teams miscues aside, it’s hard to win when you average 3.5 yards per play and your starting quarterback is 9 of 23 passing for 85 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) with two interceptions (no TDs). Their best win is against Boston College (in overtime at home), which has since lost three straight games, including a 48-7 loss at Pitt last week. If MSU doesn’t beat UCLA this Saturday, they’re headed towards an extended losing streak of their own.

Wisconsin Badgers B1G Power Ranking: #15

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 66

Record: 2-3 | Last Week: 15

Michigan 24, Wisconsin 10 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 0.2%

This offense is hard to watch and desperately needs QB1 Billy Edwards Jr. back just to be competitive. Luke Fickell turned to third-string quarterback Hunter Simmons in Ann Arbor, and when he led the Badgers down the field 75 yards on 12 plays for a touchdown on the opening drive, it looked like a brilliant move. They didn’t get on the board again until their final drive (a theme this season), as Wisconsin scored three points on its final ten possessions.

Northwestern Wildcats B1G Power Ranking: #16

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 71

Record: 3-2 | Last Week: 16

Northwestern 42, UL Monroe 7| Postgame Win Expectancy: 99.5%

That was an absolutely dominant effort by the Wildcats. We weren’t shocked that they limited ULM to seven points on 273 yards. However, I did not see 42 points, 515 yards, or 7.3 yards per play coming. Their EPA/play (92nd percentile) and EPA/dropback (91st percentile) were Ohio State/Oregon levels. You can make it about the opponent, but they play at least two non-Power Four programs every year. They won this game by 35 points. Since 2020, they have scored more than 35 points on two occasions in ten tries against G6/FCS foes, including a 42-point performance earlier this year against FCS Western Illinois.

UCLA Bruins B1G Power Ranking: #17

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 86

Record: 1-4 | Last Week: 18

UCLA 42, Penn State 37 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 57.8%

What a win for the Bruins! With talk of a 0-12 season, UCLA pulled off the shocker of all shockers in the Big Ten this season. Give Nico Iamaleava his flowers. The much-maligned transfer rushed for 128 yards (8.0 YPC), slicing through Penn State’s defense with his legs, as he accounted for five total touchdowns. It was great seeing Jerry Neuheisel getting carried off the field, but let’s also give interim HC Tim Skipper some love, too!

Purdue Boilermakers B1G Power Ranking: #18

TIER V – JUST DON’T FINISH 18th

A.P. Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | SP+: No. 80

Record: 2-3 | Last Week: 17

Illinois 43, Purdue 27 | Postgame Win Expectancy: 24.8%

The Boilermakers are capable of a Big Ten win, but the defense needs to contribute. The offense did enough to put a scare into Illinois last Saturday, but the way the defense allowed Illini pass catchers to run free in the secondary—both before and after the catch—it never felt like they were going to pull off the upset. Too many Big Ten programs have competent passing offenses in 2025—it can’t be this easy.

