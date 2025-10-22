College Football: SEC Power Rankings After Week 8

SEC power rankings after Week 8, highlighting rising contenders, struggling programs, and significant shifts across college football’s toughest conference.

1) Texas A&M Aggies

Week 8 Result: Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 42

Texas A&M stands as the lone undefeated team in the SEC after outlasting Arkansas this past weekend. The Aggies look like a top contender in not only the conference but the nation, and for that, Mike Elko’s squad lands at No. 1.

2) Alabama Crimson Tide

Week 8 Result: Alabama 37, Tennessee 20

Alabama’s season started rough, with its first loss of the season coming against an ACC opponent in the season opener. However, the Crimson Tide have seemingly turned the corner and never looked back, stacking wins since. Now, Kalen DeBoer’s group looks like a real threat to make a run for a national championship, especially if they can continue playing at the level they are right now.

3) Georgia Bulldogs

Week 8 Result: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35

Georgia is fresh off a statement win against top-ranked Ole Miss this past weekend, proving that the Bulldogs are still one of the most complete teams in the nation. Kirby Smart’s team has the personnel to contend for a conference championship, and following their win over the Rebels, UGA slots in at No. 3.

4) Ole Miss Rebels

Week 8 Result: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35

Ole Miss was handed their first loss of the season, but considering how back and forth this battle was, there’s nothing to take away from the Rebels except the fact that Lane Kiffin’s team was outplayed on Saturday. Despite that, considering how close this contest was, it wouldn’t be a shock to see this group in the mix when it’s all said and done.

5) Oklahoma Sooners

Week 8 Result: Oklahoma 26, South Carolina 7

Oklahoma bounced back in a significant way on Saturday, dominating the Gamecocks in their own house just one week after an upset loss against Texas. The Sooners’ offense looked back to normal, and their defense took advantage of South Carolina’s offensive line struggles, which secured them a win.

6) Vanderbilt Commodores

Week 8 Result: Vanderbilt 31, LSU 24

Vanderbilt continues to turn heads as the season progresses, this time with a win against a top-ranked LSU team. The Commodores look legit, and with a tough road ahead, they have the chance to continue making a statement.

7) Tennessee Volunteers

Week 8 Result: Alabama 37, Tennessee 20

Tennessee fell short this past weekend against Alabama, dropping its second loss of the season. However, there’s no denying that the Vols look like one of the most competitive groups in the nation, and if they can get hot down the stretch, look out for Josh Heupel’s squad.

8) LSU Tigers

Week 8 Result: Vanderbilt 31, LSU 24

LSU’s underwhelming play continued on Saturday against a Vanderbilt team that made sure to seize the opportunity. The Tigers have struggled all season, and although their record may not look like it, Brian Kelly’s squad doesn’t look like a top contender in the SEC.

9) Missouri Tigers

Week 8 Result: Missouri 23, Auburn 17

Missouri knocked off Auburn this past weekend in one of the more gritty battles of conference rivals this season. The Tigers have found a way to win in an abundance of different ways, and for that, Eli Drinkwitz’s squad slides into the top ten.

10) Texas Longhorns

Week 8 Result: Texas 16, Kentucky 13

The Longhorns’ struggles have reached the breaking point, making it hard to put any real stock in them making a run in the conference. After narrowly escaping Lexington with a win over Kentucky, Texas finds itself in the No. 10 spot of these power rankings.

11) Florida Gators

Week 8 Result: Florida 23, Mississippi State 21

The Florida Gators knocked off Mississippi State this past weekend, and still, that wasn’t enough to prevent head coach Billy Napier from losing his job. If that doesn’t tell you how poorly the season in the swamp has gone, I’m not sure what will.

12) South Carolina Gamecocks

Week 8 Result: Oklahoma 26, South Carolina 7

South Carolina’s struggles this season have put them among the biggest disappointments in the nation this year. Entering the season with playoff expectations and now looking like a real threat to miss a bowl game as a whole, the Gamecocks fall in this week’s rankings following an abysmal showing at home against Oklahoma on Saturday.

13) Mississippi State Bulldogs

Week 8 Result: Florida 23, Mississippi State 21

Mississippi State started the season off strong and looked like a squad that could prove the doubters wrong after a quick 4-0 start. However, the Bulldogs’ struggles from the past have seemingly returned, and now Jeff Lebby’s squad finds itself among the bottom of the SEC, where they’ve become accustomed to being ranked.

14) Arkansas Razorbacks

Week 8 Result: Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 42

Arkansas has quietly impressed since Bobby Petrino took over as the team’s interim head coach. Although the Razorbacks have yet to get a win since the Petrino experiment began, they’ve managed to take two top-ranked teams down to the wire and look far more competitive than they did when Sam Pittman was running the show.

15) Auburn Tigers

Week 8 Result: Missouri 23, Auburn 17

Auburn’s struggles have come back in a big way, and the Tigers went from sleepers in the conference to one of the biggest disappointments. Hugh Freeze’s job could be in question if the season continues like it has lately, especially considering how aggressive the team was in the transfer portal this offseason.

16) Kentucky Wildcats

Week 8 Result: Texas 16, Kentucky 13

Kentucky managed to take the Texas Longhorns down to the wire on Saturday. However, a 16-13 final score says more about Texas than it does about the Wildcats, who, at this point, are the standard at the bottom of the SEC. Until proven otherwise, Mark Stoops and UK round out the list at No. 16.

