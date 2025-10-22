College Football Week 9 Picks: CUSA Wednesday Night Best Bets

College football is hitting its stride! We will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Check out what bets we’re targeting with our Week 7 selections!

Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: DEL -9.5 | Total: 55.5

DEL -9.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: DEL -360 | MTU +280

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Delaware Blue Hens’ foray into the FBS has been a successful one. Eight weeks into the season, and Delaware is sitting at a tidy 3-3 while flashing its offensive firepower in every one of its contests. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will be a blip on the radar when the Blue Hens are done with them.

Led by Nick Minicucci, Delaware operates one of the most unforgiving aerial assaults in the country. Their 295.7 passing yards per game rank ninth in the FBS and contribute to the 37th-best total offense in the country. Predictably, that elite production correlates with solid scoring metrics. The Blue Hens are averaging 28.8 points per game this season, a benchmark that increases to 33.3 points in their three home games.

At the same time, the Blue Raiders are failing on both sides of the football. Middle Tennessee is struggling on offense, averaging just 322.0 yards per game and ranking 119th in the FBS. Their defense has looked moderately better, but they are still allowing close to 400 yards per game. Those metrics look worse when adjusted for opponent, with Middle Tennessee only playing two FBS teams (Marshall, Kennesaw State) that are above .500.

The betting line reflects the Blue Hens’ presumed dominance, but we still think this line is too short. We’re laying the points with the hosts, expecting Delaware to assert itself at home over the Blue Raiders.

Best Bet: Delaware -9.5

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium Location: Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces, NM Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Spread: NMST -1.5 | Total: 50.5

NMST -1.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: NMST -110 | MOSU -110

The other CUSA newcomer is in action on Wednesday night, as the Missouri State Bears travel to Las Cruces for an intra-conference battle against the New Mexico State Aggies. New Mexico has surprised even the sharpest college football pundits with its 3-3 start to the season. The Aggies will have no problem trading scoring chances with Missouri State on Wednesday night.

A better-than-expected passing attack has propelled New Mexico’s run up the standings. The Aggies are up 242.5 passing yards per game, putting them among the top 50 in college football. Moreover, they’ve needed every bit of their offensive firepower to offset their defensive shortcomings. Opponents are racking up 381.0 yards per game against the Aggies, with most of that damage coming via the air.

Missouri State has a similar profile to its Week 9 opponents. The Bears throw the ball 52.6% of the time, producing an average of 243.0 passing yards per game. But despite their offensive success through the air, the Bears’ scoring efficiency has been sub-optimal. Currently, they’re averaging just 21.7 points per game, which doesn’t match their 367.5 yards. Expect a sharp increase in scoring from Missouri State as output catches up with production.

The Bears’ anticipated offensive progression should start against the defensively feeble Aggies. Still, Missouri State will be unable to contain the Aggies’ equally impressive passing game. All signs point toward a high-scoring affair at Aggie Memorial Stadium, leaving an edge in taking the over.

Best Bet: MOSU-NMST Over 50.5

College Football Week 9 Picks: CUSA Wednesday Night Best Bets

Delaware -9.5

MOSU-NMST Over 50.5

We’re staring down a modest two-game slate on Wednesday night, but we’ve still got plays in both contests. First, we’re loading up on Delaware to cover the -9.5 spread in a battle of Blue foes. Second, we’re counting on a high-scoring affair between Missouri State and New Mexico State in The Land of Enchantment.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.