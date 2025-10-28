College Football Week 10 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

It’s Week 9 of College Football, and every Tuesday we kick things off with our best bets of the week!

Check out what bets we’re targeting with this week’s selections!

Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET Spread: TEX -1.5 | Total: 44.5

TEX -1.5 | 44.5 Moneyline: TEX -120 | VAN +100

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

The Texas Longhorns kept their College Football Playoff hopes intact in Week 9, authoring a signature come-from-behind win over Mississippi State. That inspired the betting market to install the Longhorns as short home favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores, but the ninth-ranked team in the country has other plans in Week 10.

After opening as short road chalk, Vanderbilt was quickly bought down into an underdog position. That reversal has created an advantage in backing the Commodores in this spot. Scheduling-wise, Vandy is set up for success. This is their first road game since a Week 6 loss to Alabama. That means that the Commodores have been resting at home for the past three weeks, using the past six days to gear up for the contest. Conversely, Texas has an upcoming road game against Georgia, which could be a distraction in Week 10.

Statistically, the Commodores have a significant advantage on offense. The Longhorns rank 79th in the country, mustering 375.6 yards per game. They have an equally disappointing scoring offense, sitting 66th in the FBS with 29.0 points per game. Vanderbilt has had no problem moving the ball, balancing a dangerous passing game with one of the best rushing attacks in the country. As we saw last week, the Longhorns’ defense isn’t impervious to opposing offenses.

The winner of this matchup positions itself for a CFP berth. While the betting market has taken an early stance on the Longhorns, we are quick to back Vanderbilt in this spot.

Best Bet: Vanderbilt +100

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Stadium Location: Manhattan, KS

Manhattan, KS Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET Spread: TTU -7.5 | Total: 53.5

TTU -7.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: TTU -280 | KSU +225

A stunning defeat at the hands of Arizona State a few weeks ago has forced the Texas Tech Red Raiders into panic mode. The Big 12 contenders are looking to reclaim their position atop the conference standings, but they’ll need some help to get there. The Red Raiders can do themselves a favor with another strong showing against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

Still one of the premier offenses in the country, Texas Tech has seen a precipitous drop in its totals over the past few weeks. Moreover, that decline is validated by a slew of low-scoring affairs. The Red Raiders have fallen below the number in three of their last four, but Week 10 represents an ideal ‘buy-low’ option on their totals. Offense should be at the forefront of this intra-conference showdown between the Red Raiders and Wildcats.

Texas Tech continues to put up points and yards with ease. They have eclipsed 34 points in seven of eight contests this season, contributing to the fourth-ranked scoring offense in the FBS. That scoring is propped up with elite production, as the Red Raiders average 500 yards per game. Likewise, K-State has shaken the early-season monkey off its back and has put up 34 or more points in four straight. Combined with their improved offensive production —averaging 412.3 yards per game across the four-game sample —the Wildcats are set up for offensive success against the Red Raiders.

Both teams prioritize offensive play, and we expect that to hold true again in Week 10. Texas Tech will run out its air raid offense, but the Wildcats will have no problem keeping pace. In the end, we predict this Big 12 matchup will soar over the modest total.

Best Bet: TTU-KSU Over 53.5

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Location: Lincoln, NE

Lincoln, NE Where to Watch: NBC

NBC Time: Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET Spread: USC -6.5 | Total: 59.5

USC -6.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: USC -230 | NEB +188

A Week 8 loss to Minnesota cut the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Top 25 stay short. The Matt Rhule-led program made it into the national rankings for just the second time since 2019, but its brief run ended after a disastrous loss. Nevertheless, the Cornhuskers have seemingly turned a corner in 2025, and they will be ready for whatever the USC Trojans throw their way.

Nebraska has reasserted itself on both sides of the football, but the Big Ten program is making the most significant impact on defense. The Huskers have allowed the 13th-fewest yards this season, hamstringing opponents to a paltry 285.8 yards per game. Likewise, they rank in the top 30 in scoring defense, a position that should continue to improve with their stout defensive efforts. With Dylan Raiola consistently moving the chains on offense, Nebraska is showing signs of returning to its late-90s glory.

The USC Trojans find themselves in a similar position. The program has floundered in recent seasons, falling from its previous perch as a college football powerhouse. While they’ve shown signs of improvement, their realignment to the Big Ten has proven to be a costly mistake. More plainly, USC doesn’t travel well. The Trojans went 5-4 in Big Ten play last season, with all four of those losses coming on the road. They’re off to a similar start this season, going 1-2 as the visitors in 2025.

The Trojans can’t tolerate the Central or Eastern time zones. This is a team that is 2-6 as the visitors since moving to the Big Ten, and that’s unlikely to change against an undervalued Nebraska side. You could take the points with Nebraska, but we’re backing USC’s unflattering road trend to persist at least one more game.

Best Bet: Nebraska +188

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

College Football Week 10 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

Vanderbilt +100

TTU-KSU Over 53.5

Nebraska +188

As usual, we’ve got our three favorite plays lined up for the Week 10 slate. We’re backing Vanderbilt and Nebraska as moneyline underdogs while taking the over in Texas Tech-Kansas State.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.