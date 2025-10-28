College Football Week 10 Picks: Tuesday Night Best Bets

College football is hitting its stride! We will be keeping a close eye on all the action, sharing our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Stadium: Fifth Third Stadium

Fifth Third Stadium Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA Where to Watch: ESPNU

ESPNU Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: KENN -10.5 | Total: 50.5

KENN -10.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: KENN -390 | UTEP +310

Conference USA is back in action with a two-game Tuesday night slate. In the first matchup, the Kennesaw State Owls host the perennial bottom-feeding UTEP Miners. The Owls are looking to continue their perfect start to the conference schedule and put more distance between themselves and the rest of the CUSA pack.

As good as the Owls have looked recently, we see some underlying cracks in their metrics. This is a team that has been out-gained in two of three conference games and is particularly susceptible to the pass. Kennesaw State gave up 503 yards to FIU last time out, with 296 of those coming via the air. At the same time, the Owls don’t possess elite offensive standards. They rank 72nd in total offense and 86th in scoring offense, implying that more 45-point outbursts are unlikely.

Conversely, despite how bad the Miners have looked, their redeeming quality has been efficient passing. They average 209.3 passing yards per game, and Skyler Locklear has proven to be a quality dual-threat quarterback. In his first start under center in Week 8, the Miners’ quarterback completed 21-of-26 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, adding 48 yards on 13 carries. A similar performance is expected against a leaky Owls’ secondary.

Don’t be fooled by this hefty spread; the gap between these two teams isn’t as pronounced as the betting line implies. Locklear is poised to match his production, and Kennesaw State’s imbalanced production will eventually catch up with the Owls. UTEP could be worth a look on the moneyline, but we’re playing it safe and taking the points.

Best Bet: UTEP +10.5

Stadium: UFCU Stadium

UFCU Stadium Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Spread: JMU -6.5 | Total: 55.5

JMU -6.5 | 55.5 Moneyline: JMU -270 | TXST +220

There are only a handful of Group of Five teams still in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Coincidentally, the James Madison Dukes are one of those contenders. They put their 6-1 record on the line against the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt Conference action.

James Madison might be one of the most underappreciated teams in the country. Heading into Week 10, the Dukes have the third-best total defense in the country, limiting opponents to just 237.0 yards per game. Predictably, that correlates with an elite scoring defense, with James Madison ranking 11th in the FBS by allowing a minuscule 15.6 points per game. More impressively, their yards allowed per game drops to 256.8 in Sun Belt play.

Texas State is operating on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Bobcats remain winless in three SBC matchups, giving up 31 or more points in each one of those contests. While their offense has helped them stay close, we don’t anticipate much offensive success against a rugged Dukes’ defense. Additionally, with the Bobcats’ 103rd-ranked total and 116th-ranked scoring defense, James Madison will be able to move freely throughout the contest.

This spread is well within reach for the road favorite Dukes. We’re laying the points with James Madison, expecting them to continue their perfect start to the conference schedule against an overmatched Texas State squad.

Best Bet: James Madison -6.5

