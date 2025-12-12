College Football Week 16 Picks: Best Bets and Predictions

It’s the beginning of the end for the 2025-26 College Football season. The annual Army-Navy Game is the only barrier between us and the start of bowl season.

Check out what bets we're targeting with this week's selections!

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, MD Where to Watch: CBS

CBS Time: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET Spread: NAVY -6.5 | Total: 38.5

NAVY -6.5 | 38.5 Moneyline: NAVY -230 | ARMY +195

The end of the college football season is punctuated by a rivalry game unlike any other. The Navy Midshipmen and Army Black Knights take to the gridiron to battle it out for football supremacy. Navy is out in front by a wide margin, but this defensive slugfest will be closer than the betting line implies.

There are a few antidotes to the Midshipmen’s triple-option offense. While they’ve gotten away from the rugby-esque formation in more recent seasons, their ability to annihilate opponents with the run game remains unmatched. As is typically the case, Navy led the nation in rushing yards again this season, churning out 298.4 yards per game. Still, that one-dimensional approach doesn’t always work, especially against a defense as resolute as Army’s.

We’ve seen variations of the Black Knights’ attack in recent seasons, but they, too, have returned to running the ball in 2025. Army is good for 256.9 rushing yards per game, accounting for 76.6% of its offensive production. At the same time, they’ve been effective at limiting opponents’ run damage, holding teams to 147.1 rushing yards per game. Roughly equivalent to Navy’s run-stopping metrics.

Possession, possession, possession. The winner of this rivalry clash will be determined by which team can hang onto the ball longest. That style of play is conducive to a tightly-contested affair, one which will be determined by clock control and whoever has the ball last. With that, we’re backing Army to stay within striking distance.

Best Bet: Army +6.5

Where to Watch Boise State Broncos vs Washington Huskies

Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA Where to Watch: ABC

ABC Time: Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET Spread: WASH -9.5 | Total: 53.5

WASH -9.5 | 53.5 Moneyline: WASH -340 | BSU +270

Almost immediately following the Army-Navy Game, bowl season kicks off! This year’s honor is held by the Washington Huskies and Boise State Broncos, who will get down to business in the LA Bowl. Washington has a notable advantage, and we expect the Huskies to operate at peak efficiency against their Group of 5 counterparts.

Washington earned a reputation as a stout defensive team this season. The Huskies rank 20th overall and 21st in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 311.3 yards and 19.4 points per game, respectively. In their last bout, the Big Ten representatives held the high-octane Oregon Ducks to just 26 points and 392 yards, one of the lowest outputs of the campaign.

The Broncos aren’t the same offense-first team of years past. Over the final month of the season, Boise State was held below 25 points in four of its six contests. Across that six-game sample, the Mountain West champs averaged 25.0 points and 379.0 yards per game, putting them well behind their respective season averages of 31.4 and 432.7.

Boise State is operating at a deficit, and the Huskies’ defense has stymied better teams than the Broncos. We’re using this spot to back Washington, expecting them to triumph in the LA Bowl with relative ease.

Best Bet: Washington -9.5

After another triumphant season of college football, this is just a taste of what to expect over the coming weeks. We’re heading into Week 16 with plays in each game. We’re taking the points with Army, anticipating a hard-fought battle at M&T Bank Stadium. We’re betting on a more one-sided affair in the LA Bowl, laying the points with Washington.

