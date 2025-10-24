College Football Week 9 Picks: Friday Night Lights Best Bets

College football is back, baby! From now until the start of December, we will keep a close eye on all the action and share our expert analysis and betting insights every week. Stay up to date with the top picks, predictions, and betting advice for all things college football.

Stadium: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Where to Watch: CBSSN

CBSSN Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Spread: BSU -21.5 | Total: 50.5

BSU -21.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: BSU -2000 | NEV +1000

The Boise State Broncos are clinging to their faint postseason aspirations, but they can’t afford any slip-ups between now and the end of the season. Thankfully, they enter tonight’s Mountain West tilt versus the Nevada Wolf Pack as prohibitive -21.5 chalk, a number they should have no problem covering at Mackay Stadium.

The Broncos exist in this uncomfortable middle ground. They are far superior to any other MWC team, but still don’t possess the playmakers or structure to compete with other Power Four schools. Boise State is 3-0 in conference play, covering the spread in each one of those contests as double-digit chalk. Known for its elite offensive play, Boise State has had no problem moving the ball against Mountain West foes. They’re averaging 515.7 yards per game, translating to 33.7 points per game.

There is nothing Nevada can do on either side of the ball to keep Boise State from inflicting damage. The Wolf Pack has one of the worst offenses in the country, mustering a laughable 302.0 yards and 15.2 points per game. While their defense has looked marginally better, this is still a unit that has given up 365.0 yards per game over its last four, with two of those opponents eclipsing 31 points.

Nevada’s only win this season came against FCS Sacramento State, and that three-point winning margin did nothing to boost the program’s confidence. Boise State will continue to do what it does best: blow through its Mountain West competition. This spread is very much within reach.

Best Bet: Boise State -21.5

Stadium: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Where to Watch: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: VT -6.5 | Total: 50.5

VT -6.5 | 50.5 Moneyline: VT -215 | CAL +180

Lane Stadium isn’t the hostile environment it once was. The Virginia Tech Hokies are struggling to stay afloat this season, winning just two of their first seven games. The betting market has the Hokies installed as -6.5 chalk over the California Golden Bears on Friday night, but that looks like misplaced confidence based on a previous reputation.

For years, Virginia Tech was known as a premier defensive program, which doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. The Hokies give up an average of 373.1 yards per game, looking equally ineffective against the run and the pass. Heading into tonight’s ACC clash, they rank 67th in passing and 74th in rushing defense, allowing an average of 207.3 and 149.7 yards per game, respectively. Moreover, they lack the offensive firepower to offset those issues, churning out just 359.1 yards and 23.0 points per game.

Conversely, the Golden Bears have brought some semblance of respect back to their football program. Cal’s defense is one of the best in the conference, holding opponents to 323.7 yards per game while stacking up well against the run and pass. Granted, there’s still work to do on the offensive side of the football, but the Golden Bears have eclipsed 27 points in four of their seven outings this season.

Virginia Tech’s 99th-ranked offense cannot run away with this one. However, Cal can’t be trusted on offense either. With that, we’re taking the points with the visitors and standing firm on the under.

Best Bet: California +6.5, Under 50.5

Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Where to Watch: ESPN2

ESPN2 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Spread: UNT -25.5 | Total: 59.5

UNT -25.5 | 59.5 Moneyline: N/A

A few weeks ago, the North Texas Mean Green were sitting in the Top 25 and in contention for a College Football Playoff spot. But after a decisive loss to South Florida, the Mean Green are now just trying to stay in contention for a place in the AAC Championship Game. They will get their chance to flaunt their offensive firepower in what should be a one-sided affair, taking on the Charlotte 49ers.

North Texas had something to prove in its latest victory. Desperate to prove it was still a CFP-caliber team, the Mean Green dropped 55 points and 584 yards against 3-4 UTSA. That represents the low bar in what to expect from them in Week 9. Charlotte ranks among the worst defensive teams in the country. Through seven games, they rank 125th in total defense, giving up 438.4 yards per game. Predictably, that correlates with the 127th-ranked scoring defense, wherein opponents average 34.9 points per game.

The Mean Green will expose those flaws on every offensive drive. The AAC contenders average 458.9 yards and 45.0 points per game, ranking 24th and first, respectively. UNT can turn to several playmakers, featuring two running backs with 389 or more rushing yards and three pass-catchers with at least 349 yards. Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young continue to do most of the damage for the Mean Green, but quarterback Drew Mestemaker has undoubtedly been the lynch pin under center.

We’re not even in November, but Charlotte is already running out the clock on their unsuccessful season. North Texas will continue to shoot from the hip as they try to climb the Group of Five mountain and nab a coveted spot in the CFP field. This one will get ugly fast, and the Mean Green will handily cover the spread.

Best Bet: North Texas -25.5

