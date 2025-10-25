Does Ohio State Play Today? College Football Schedule for Buckeyes’ Next Game

The 2025 college football season is in full swing, and the Buckeyes are right in the thick of it. Get the complete rundown of Ohio State’s schedule with an in-depth look at every matchup ahead.

Does Ohio State Play Today?

No, the Ohio State Buckeyes do not play in Week 9 of the college football season. The Buckeyes get their second and final bye of the season before the stretch run toward a berth in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State is coming off a dominant win at Wisconsin last week, where they blanked the Badgers 34-0. The one-sided victory improved OSU to 7-0 on the year.

The Buckeyes are the odds-on favorite to repeat as National Champions, sitting at +260. It’s really not even close as their nearest competitor, Alabama, has +650 odds. The number is even thinner at +120 for OSU to reach the championship game. They are also the healthy favorite to win the Big Ten at -160, and because Ohio State’s odds to make the CFP have become so short, they are now completely off the board.

Let’s look at Ohio State’s game-by-game season so far and dive into what the Buckeyes have in store for them following their Week 9 break.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 College Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Ohio State 14, Texas 7 Sept. 6 Ohio State 70, Grambling 0 Sept. 13 Ohio State 37, Ohio 9 Sept. 20 Bye Sept. 27 Ohio State 24, Washington 6 Oct. 4 Ohio State 42, Minnesota 3 Oct. 11 Ohio State 34, Illinois 16 Oct. 18 Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 0 Oct. 25 Bye Nov. 1 vs Penn State – 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX Nov. 8 @ Purdue Nov. 15 at UCLA Nov. 22 vs Rutgers Nov. 29 at Michigan – 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX

