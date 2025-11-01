Does Oregon Play Today? College Football Schedule for Ducks’ Next Game

The 2025 college football season is in full swing, and SportsGrid has you covered with Oregon’s full slate. Track every game with our comprehensive week-by-week breakdown of the Ducks’ schedule.

Matriculate down the field with SportsGrid’s FREE Top College Football Picks and College Football Player Prop Picks every week!

Do the Oregon Ducks Play Today?

No, Oregon does not play today in Week 10 of the college football season. The Ducks get their second and final bye of the year as they hit the break as the No. 6-ranked team in the country at 7-1.

The Ducks are coming off a nice win over the Wisconsin Badgers last week, their second victory in the past three games, after suffering their first defeats of the season at the hands of the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon is sitting tied for sixth on the National Championship odds board at +1100. They are also third at +1600 to take the Big Ten title, while a substantial favorite to make the playoffs at -355.

What does the rest of the season schedule look like for the undefeated Ducks? Check it out right here.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Oregon Ducks 2025 Football Schedule

Date Game Aug. 30 Oregon 59, Montana State 13 Sept. 6 Oregon 69, Oklahoma State 3 Sept. 13 Oregon 34, Northwestern 14 Sept. 20 Oregon 41, Oregon State 7 Sept. 27 Oregon 30, Penn State 24 Oct. 4 Bye Oct. 11 Indiana 30, Oregon 20 Oct. 18 Oregon 56, Rutgers 10 Oct. 25 Oregon 21 at Wisconsin 7 Nov. 1 Bye Nov. 8 at Iowa Nov. 14 vs Minnesota – 9:00 PM ET (FOX) Nov. 22 vs USC Nov. 29 at Washington

Go Long with SportsGrid’s Free Weekly College Football Game Picks and College Football Player Prop Bets!