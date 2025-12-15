Ranking the 12 QBs in the College Football Playoff

12. Jake Retzlaff - Tulane Green Wave

The Tulane Green Wave is the 11-seed and has a difficult mountain to climb as they travel to Oxford to play Ole Miss. We've seen that game before, and it was not at all pretty for the American Athletic Conference champs. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff was 18 for 31 for 152 yards against Northwestern, 15 for 23 for 245 yards against Duke, and just 5 for 17 for 56 yards in the blowout loss to Ole Miss. In total, he has only 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, as he's relied primarily on rushing to get the job done. Retzlaff has 610 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns, and he has only two games all season without a score on the ground. His play against power-conference teams will have to improve substantially for Tulane to have any chance on Saturday.

