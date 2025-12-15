Ranking the 12 QBs in the College Football Playoff

8. Ty Simpson - Alabama Crimson Tide
If Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson actually has a back injury that is severely limiting his play, he's probably over-ranked at No. 7. He belongs near the bottom of this list. Simpson has 3,268 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and he was really among the best players in the country in the middle of the season, going a perfect 17-17 against Louisiana-Monroe and then leading the Tide past Wisconsin, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee in consecutive weeks. Simpson was only 19 of 35 with 122 yards against Auburn and just 19 of 39 for 212 yards in a blowout loss to Georgia. If Simpson isn't healthy, the Crimson Tide's season probably ends on Friday night at Oklahoma.
Friday, December 19 - Alabama (-1.5) at Oklahoma