BCS Rankings Would Create a Very Different College Football Playoff

A full look at how the CFP bracket would shift if the old BCS formula decided the field, revealing surprise risers, major drops, and a reshaped playoff picture.

1 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten Champ)

BCS Rank: 1 | BCS Score: 0.9998

AP Rank: 1 | Coaches Rank: 1

2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

BCS Rank: 2 | BCS Score: 0.9389

AP Rank: 3 | Coaches Rank: 3

3 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)

BCS Rank: 3 | BCS Score: 0.9273

AP Rank: 2 | Coaches Rank: 2

4 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)

BCS Rank: 4 | BCS Score: 0.8513

AP Rank: 4 | Coaches Rank: 4

5 Seed: Oregon Ducks

BCS Rank: 5 | BCS Score: 0.8476

AP Rank: 5 | Coaches Rank: 5

6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

BCS Rank: 6 | BCS Score: 0.8073

AP Rank: 6 | Coaches Rank: 6

7 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

BCS Rank: 7 | BCS Score: 0.7562

AP Rank: 7 | Coaches Rank: 7

8 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

BCS Rank: 8 | BCS Score: 0.6949

AP Rank: 8 | Coaches Rank: 8

9 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

BCS Rank: 9 | BCS Score: 0.6640

AP Rank: 9 | Coaches Rank: 9

10 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

BCS Rank: 10 | BCS Score: 0.5996

AP Rank: 11 | Coaches Rank: 11

11 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)

BCS Rank: 18 | BCS Score: 0.2849

AP Rank: 17 | Coaches Rank: 18

12 Seed: James Madison Dukes (Sun Belt Champ)

BCS Rank: 19 | BCS Score: 0.2126

AP Rank: 19 | Coaches Rank: 19

Projected First Round Byes

No. 1 Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Georgia

No. 4 Texas Tech

Projected First Round Matchups

No. 12 James Madison @ No. 5 Oregon

No. 11 Tulane @ No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 10 Alabama @ No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 9 Notre Dame @ No. 8 Oklahoma

First Team Out: Miami Hurricanes

BCS Rank: 11 | BCS Score: 0.5612

Next Team Out: BYU Cougars

BCS Rank: 12 | BCS Score: 0.5582

