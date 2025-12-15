BCS Rankings Would Create a Very Different College Football Playoff
John Canady
Host · Writer
A full look at how the CFP bracket would shift if the old BCS formula decided the field, revealing surprise risers, major drops, and a reshaped playoff picture.
1 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten Champ)
BCS Rank: 1 | BCS Score: 0.9998
AP Rank: 1 | Coaches Rank: 1
2 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
BCS Rank: 2 | BCS Score: 0.9389
AP Rank: 3 | Coaches Rank: 3
3 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)
BCS Rank: 3 | BCS Score: 0.9273
AP Rank: 2 | Coaches Rank: 2
4 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
BCS Rank: 4 | BCS Score: 0.8513
AP Rank: 4 | Coaches Rank: 4
5 Seed: Oregon Ducks
BCS Rank: 5 | BCS Score: 0.8476
AP Rank: 5 | Coaches Rank: 5
6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
BCS Rank: 6 | BCS Score: 0.8073
AP Rank: 6 | Coaches Rank: 6
7 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
BCS Rank: 7 | BCS Score: 0.7562
AP Rank: 7 | Coaches Rank: 7
8 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
BCS Rank: 8 | BCS Score: 0.6949
AP Rank: 8 | Coaches Rank: 8
9 Seed: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
BCS Rank: 9 | BCS Score: 0.6640
AP Rank: 9 | Coaches Rank: 9
10 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
BCS Rank: 10 | BCS Score: 0.5996
AP Rank: 11 | Coaches Rank: 11
11 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)
BCS Rank: 18 | BCS Score: 0.2849
AP Rank: 17 | Coaches Rank: 18
12 Seed: James Madison Dukes (Sun Belt Champ)
BCS Rank: 19 | BCS Score: 0.2126
AP Rank: 19 | Coaches Rank: 19
Projected First Round Byes
No. 1 Indiana
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Georgia
No. 4 Texas Tech
Projected First Round Matchups
No. 12 James Madison @ No. 5 Oregon
No. 11 Tulane @ No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama @ No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 9 Notre Dame @ No. 8 Oklahoma
First Team Out: Miami Hurricanes
BCS Rank: 11 | BCS Score: 0.5612
Next Team Out: BYU Cougars
BCS Rank: 12 | BCS Score: 0.5582
