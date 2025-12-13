Predicting the Outcomes of All 43 Bowl Games This Postseason
Grant White - SportsGrid
Host · Writer
The 2025-26 college football season has drawn to a conclusion, and only bowl season awaits. Check out our predictions for all 43 bowl games this year!
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
LA Bowl
Boise State Broncos vs Washington Huskies
Spread: WASH -9.5 | Moneyline: WASH -360 | Total: 52.5
Boise State struggled at times this season, but its biggest battle lies ahead. The Broncos will be outclassed by the Washington Huskies in the LA Bowl.
Prediction: Washington 38 – Boise State 20
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Troy Trojans vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks
Spread: TROY -2.5 | Moneyline: TROY -140 | Total: 46.5
A trip to the Sun Belt Championship Game doesn’t absolve the Trojans of their shortcomings. Jacksonville State catches Troy off guard in this one.
Prediction: Jacksonville State 21 – Troy 17
Cure Bowl
Old Dominion Monarchs vs South Florida Bulls
Spread: USF -3.5 | Moneyline: USF -165 | Total: 53.5
It wasn’t so long ago that we were talking about the Bulls as playoff contenders. Offense reigns supreme with USF cashing late.
Prediction: South Florida 38 – Old Dominion 35
68 Ventures Bowl
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Delaware Blue Hens
Spread: UL -3.5 | Moneyline: UL -165 | Total: 59.5
Delaware’s foray into the FBS was successful. But with just one road win this season, the Blue Hens are still getting acclimated to the new league. That’s even more true as they embark on their first bowl game versus Louisiana. Ragin’ Cajuns steal the win.
Prediction: Louisiana 28 – Delaware 27
Xbox Bowl
Missouri State Bears vs Arkansas State Red Wolves
Spread: ARST -1.5 | Moneyline: ARST -115 | Total: 56.5
Both teams limped into bowl season, but the Missouri State Bears proved to be the more competent squad throughout the campaign. The FBS newcomers leave with the win as underdogs.
Prediction: Missouri State 27 – Arkansas State 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Kennesaw State Owls vs Western Michigan Broncos
Spread: WMU -4.5 | Moneyline: WMU -175 | Total: 49.5
Kennesaw State is tragically underrated in this Group of Five showdown versus Western Michigan. Defense will be at the forefront, but the Owls are more offensively gifted.
Prediction: Kennesaw State 21 – Western Michigan 17
Gasparilla Bowl
Memphis Tigers vs North Carolina State Wolf Pack
Spread: NCST -5.5 | Moneyline: NCST -210 | Total: 58.5
North Carolina State’s defense was horrendous against the pass. Expect the Tigers to romp the Wolf Pack in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Prediction: Memphis 42 – North Carolina State 31
CFP – First Round
(9) Alabama Crimson Tide vs (8) Oklahoma Sooners
Spread: OKLA -1.5 | Moneyline: OKLA -105 | Total: 40.5
Not a chance that the Sooners stun the Crimson Tide twice in one season. Alabama validates its playoff inclusion with a convincing win.
Prediction: Alabama 24 – Oklahoma 10
CFP – First Round
(10) Miami Hurricanes vs (7) Texas A&M Aggies
Spread: TA&M -3.5 | Moneyline: TA&M -175 | Total: 51.5
After dismantling the FBS for 13 weeks, Texas A&M fell flat on its face in Week 14. Expect a bounce-back performance when the Aggies need it most.
Prediction: Texas A&M 35 – Miami 24
CFP First Round
(20) Tulane Green Wave vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels
Spread: MISS -17.5 | Moneyline: MISS -1200 | Total: 56.5
Tulane’s victory was making the College Football Playoff. Don’t expect them to compete with Ole Miss.
Prediction: Ole Miss 41 – Tulane 10
CFP First Round
(25) James Madison Dukes vs (5) Oregon Ducks
Spread: ORE -21.5 | Moneyline: ORE -3000 | Total: 50.5
James Madison’s defensive prowess keeps things closer than expected, but Oregon still leaves with a convincing win.
Prediction: Oregon 32 – James Madison 14
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies
Spread: UTST -2.5 | Moneyline: UTST -145 | Total: 51.5
Utah State can hang with anyone, whereas Washington State barely got to six wins against inferior opponents. Aggies stymie the Cougars.
Prediction: Utah State 27 – Washington State 17
Boca Raton Bowl
Toledo Rockets vs Louisville Cardinals
Spread: LOU -7.5 | Moneyline: LOU -290 | Total: 44.5
Losing the Boca Raton Bowl would be the most Louisville thing to do. That’s how low the Cardinals set the bar this year. Toledo stuns the former playoff hopefuls.
Prediction: Toledo 26 – Louisville 24
New Orleans Bowl
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Spread: WKU -4.5 | Moneyline: WKU -190 | Total: 55.5
An undervalued Hilltoppers’ offense will expose the Golden Eagles’ defensive shortcomings.
Prediction: Western Kentucky 31 – Southern Miss 24
Frisco Bowl
UNLV Rebels vs Ohio Bobcats
Spread: UNLV -4.5 | Moneyline: UNLV -195 | Total: 62.5
If UNLV could get past Boise State, it could very well be in the College Football Playoffs. Instead, they get to take their frustrations out on Ohio.
Prediction: UNLV 48 – Ohio 20
Hawai’i Bowl
California Golden Bears vs Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors
Spread: CAL -1.5 | Moneyline: CAL -130 | Total: 54.5
The Rainbow Warriors will be ready to defend their home turf. Still, Cal’s passing attack will be too much for Hawai’i to handle.
Prediction: California 31 – Hawai’i 28
Sports Bowl
Central Michigan Chippewas vs Northwestern Wildcats
Spread: NW -10.5 | Moneyline: NW -450 | Total: 43.5
Northwestern came unglued against the premier Big Ten teams, but it remains a stout defensive unit. Central Michigan won’t gain much offensive traction in this one.
Prediction: Northwestern 20 – Central Michigan 10
Rate Bowl
New Mexico Lobos vs Minnesota Golden Gophers
Spread: MINN -2.5 | Moneyline: MINN -135 | Total: 46.5
Low-key, New Mexico is one of the most underappreciated teams in college football. Whoever tunes into the Rate Bowl will be pleasantly surprised.
Prediction: New Mexico 27 – Minnesota 21
First Responder Bowl
Florida International Panthers vs UTSA Roadrunners
Spread: UTSA -8.5 | Moneyline: UTSA -300 | Total: 59.5
Neither team invests too much on defense, meaning the winner will be decided by which team can do the most on offense. Advantage, UTSA.
Prediction: UTSA 42 – FIU 30
Military Bowl
Pittsburgh Panthers vs East Carolina Pirates
Spread: PITT -4.5 | Moneyline: PITT -190 | Total: 59.5
Pittsburgh’s offense had no problem churning out yards against better programs than East Carolina. Still, the Pirates can swing just as hard on offense.
Prediction: Pittsburgh 42 – East Carolina 41
Pinstripe Bowl
Penn State Nittany Lions vs Clemson Tigers
Spread: CLEM -4.5 | Moneyline: CLEM -195 | Total: 48.5
Someone should travel back in time and warn everyone that Penn State versus Clemson won’t end up being a CFP matchup. First one to 21 wins.
Prediction: Penn State 21 – Clemson 17
Fenway Bowl
UConn Huskies vs Army Black Knights
Spread: ARMY -5.5 | Moneyline: ARMY -200 | Total: 49.5
The way these teams prioritize possession, there’s no way this one goes over the total. Also, why are the Huskies underdogs?
Prediction: UConn 23 – Army 20
Pop-Tarts Bowl
(22) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs (12) BYU Cougars
Spread: BYU -4.5 | Moneyline: BYU -195 | Total: 56.5
These teams deserve each other. Running the ball will be a priority, matched only by each team’s resolve to stop it. BYU falls short.
Prediction: Georgia Tech 28 – BYU 24
Arizona Bowl
Miami (OH) RedHawks vs Fresno State Bulldogs
Spread: FRES -3.5 | Moneyline: FRES -155 | Total: 42.5
Miami (OH) has the defensive faculties to limit the Bulldogs’ lackluster offense. Still, they don’t possess the offensive firepower to keep pace.
Prediction: Fresno State 24 – Miami (OH) 14
New Mexico Bowl
(25) North Texas Mean Green vs San Diego State Aztecs
Spread: UNT -3.5 | Moneyline: UNT -155 | Total: 55.5
San Diego State is not getting nearly enough respect in this battle of Group of Five titans. The Mean Green’s defensive inconsistencies put them at a significant disadvantage versus the Aztecs.
Prediction: San Diego State 30 – North Texas 27
Gator Bowl
(19) Virginia Cavaliers vs Missouri Tigers
Spread: MIZZ -6.5 | Moneyline: MIZZ -250 | Total: 48.5
Virginia couldn’t contain Duke in the ACC Championship Game. The Cavs face an entirely different challenge: staying close to Mizzou.
Prediction: Missouri 35 – Virginia 17
Texas Bowl
LSU Tigers vs (21) Houston Cougars
Spread: HOU -3.5 | Moneyline: HOU -145 | Total: 41.5
The Texas Bowl will be a defensive slugfest. While the Cougars are priced as favorites, we like the Tigers’ chances of pulling off the upset in what will undoubtedly be a Houston home game.
Prediction: LSU 17 – Houston 10
Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Southern Eagles vs Appalachian State Mountaineers
Spread: GASO -3.5 | Moneyline: GASO -170 | Total: 60.5
Appalachian State was included in this year’s bowl season after a few teams declined invitations. They’ll make the most of their opportunity against Georgia Southern.
Prediction: Appalachian State 28 – Georgia Southern 24
Independence Bowl
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Spread: LT -8.5 | Moneyline: LT -320 | Total: 50.5
Louisiana Tech will lean on its passing offense against one of the worst defenses in the country. The Bulldogs run away with the Independence Bowl.
Prediction: Louisiana Tech 40 – Coastal Carolina 13
Music City Bowl
Tennessee Volunteers vs Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread: TENN -4.5 | Moneyline: TENN -195 | Total: 60.5
SEC teams have a bad track record of taking their foot off the pedal come bowl season. We expect the Vols to come up short against Illinois’ offense.
Prediction: Illinois 31 – Tennessee 28
Alamo Bowl
(16) USC Trojans vs TCU Horned Frogs
Spread: USC -5.5 | Moneyline: USC -225 | Total: 59.5
TCU’s offense can’t match USC’s output, and the Horned Frogs’ defense will do nothing to limit the Trojans’ attack.
Prediction: USC 37 – TCU 24
ReliaQuest Bowl
(23) Iowa Hawkeyes vs (14) Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread: VAN -5.5 | Moneyline: UNT -200 | Total: 46.5
Bettors have underestimated Iowa all season. It may not be enough to come out with the win, but the Hawkeyes have plenty of gas in the tank to cover.
Prediction: Vanderbilt 27 – Iowa 24
Sun Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils vs Duke Blue Devils
Spread: DUKE -2.5 | Moneyline: DUKE -130 | Total: 49.5
Still not ranked after its ACC Championship, Duke takes on Arizona State in this year’s Sun Bowl. The Blue Devils’ passing game is the determining factor.
Prediction: Duke 20 – Arizona State 16
Citrus Bowl
(18) Michigan Wolverines vs (13) Texas Longhorns
Spread: TEX -7.5 | Moneyline: TEX -275 | Total: 46.5
Texas comes up big when it needs to, but we don’t think the Citrus Bowl gets the Longhorns excited. Michigan avenges last year’s decisive loss.
Prediction: Michigan 21 – Texas 20
Las Vegas Bowl
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs (15) Utah Utes
Spread: UTAH -15.5 | Moneyline: UTAH -800 | Total: 50.5
The Utes will be like moths to the flame in Sin City. Nebraska stuns Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Prediction: Nebraska 17 – Utah 14
Cotton Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal
(2) Ohio State Buckeyes vs TBD
Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD
Orange Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal
(4) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TBD
Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD
Rose Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal
(1) Indiana Hoosiers vs TBD
Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD
Sugar Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal
(3) Georgia Bulldogs vs TBD
Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD
Armed Forces Bowl
Rice Owls vs Texas State Bobcats
Spread: TXST -10.5 | Moneyline: TXST -400 | Total: 59.5
Rice will try to move to 6-7 with a win, but unfortunately, they will earn the distinction of ending the campaign with a 6-8 record, despite appearing in a bowl game.
Prediction: Texas State 32 – Rice 17
Liberty Bowl
Navy Midshipmen vs Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread: NAVY -4.5 | Moneyline: NAVY -195 | Total: 55.5
This will be one of the premier bowl games of the new year. Expect both teams to get their offenses moving in what should be a last-possession game.
Prediction: Cincinnati 35 – Navy 34
Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread: MSST -2.5 | Moneyline: MSST -130 | Total: 56.5
Mississippi State’s defense is an inhibiting factor, and Wake Forest stacks up well against the Bulldogs. A hard-fought battle that exceeds bettors’ expectations.
Prediction: Wake Forest 24 – Mississippi State 23
Holiday Bowl
(17) Arizona Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs
Spread: ARI -2.5 | Moneyline: ARI -145 | Total: 51.5
If Arizona could have matched its November performance all season, it would be in the playoffs. The Mustangs’ defense lets them down one last time this season.
Prediction: Arizona 35 – SMU 20
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.