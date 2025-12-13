Predicting the Outcomes of All 43 Bowl Games This Postseason

The 2025-26 college football season has drawn to a conclusion, and only bowl season awaits. Check out our predictions for all 43 bowl games this year!

LA Bowl

Boise State Broncos vs Washington Huskies

Spread: WASH -9.5 | Moneyline: WASH -360 | Total: 52.5

Boise State struggled at times this season, but its biggest battle lies ahead. The Broncos will be outclassed by the Washington Huskies in the LA Bowl.

Prediction: Washington 38 – Boise State 20

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Troy Trojans vs Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Spread: TROY -2.5 | Moneyline: TROY -140 | Total: 46.5

A trip to the Sun Belt Championship Game doesn’t absolve the Trojans of their shortcomings. Jacksonville State catches Troy off guard in this one.

Prediction: Jacksonville State 21 – Troy 17

Cure Bowl

Old Dominion Monarchs vs South Florida Bulls

Spread: USF -3.5 | Moneyline: USF -165 | Total: 53.5

It wasn’t so long ago that we were talking about the Bulls as playoff contenders. Offense reigns supreme with USF cashing late.

Prediction: South Florida 38 – Old Dominion 35

68 Ventures Bowl

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns vs Delaware Blue Hens

Spread: UL -3.5 | Moneyline: UL -165 | Total: 59.5

Delaware’s foray into the FBS was successful. But with just one road win this season, the Blue Hens are still getting acclimated to the new league. That’s even more true as they embark on their first bowl game versus Louisiana. Ragin’ Cajuns steal the win.

Prediction: Louisiana 28 – Delaware 27

Xbox Bowl

Missouri State Bears vs Arkansas State Red Wolves

Spread: ARST -1.5 | Moneyline: ARST -115 | Total: 56.5

Both teams limped into bowl season, but the Missouri State Bears proved to be the more competent squad throughout the campaign. The FBS newcomers leave with the win as underdogs.

Prediction: Missouri State 27 – Arkansas State 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Kennesaw State Owls vs Western Michigan Broncos

Spread: WMU -4.5 | Moneyline: WMU -175 | Total: 49.5

Kennesaw State is tragically underrated in this Group of Five showdown versus Western Michigan. Defense will be at the forefront, but the Owls are more offensively gifted.

Prediction: Kennesaw State 21 – Western Michigan 17

Gasparilla Bowl

Memphis Tigers vs North Carolina State Wolf Pack

Spread: NCST -5.5 | Moneyline: NCST -210 | Total: 58.5

North Carolina State’s defense was horrendous against the pass. Expect the Tigers to romp the Wolf Pack in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Prediction: Memphis 42 – North Carolina State 31

CFP – First Round

(9) Alabama Crimson Tide vs (8) Oklahoma Sooners

Spread: OKLA -1.5 | Moneyline: OKLA -105 | Total: 40.5

Not a chance that the Sooners stun the Crimson Tide twice in one season. Alabama validates its playoff inclusion with a convincing win.

Prediction: Alabama 24 – Oklahoma 10

CFP – First Round

(10) Miami Hurricanes vs (7) Texas A&M Aggies

Spread: TA&M -3.5 | Moneyline: TA&M -175 | Total: 51.5

After dismantling the FBS for 13 weeks, Texas A&M fell flat on its face in Week 14. Expect a bounce-back performance when the Aggies need it most.

Prediction: Texas A&M 35 – Miami 24

CFP First Round

(20) Tulane Green Wave vs (6) Ole Miss Rebels

Spread: MISS -17.5 | Moneyline: MISS -1200 | Total: 56.5

Tulane’s victory was making the College Football Playoff. Don’t expect them to compete with Ole Miss.

Prediction: Ole Miss 41 – Tulane 10

CFP First Round

(25) James Madison Dukes vs (5) Oregon Ducks

Spread: ORE -21.5 | Moneyline: ORE -3000 | Total: 50.5

James Madison’s defensive prowess keeps things closer than expected, but Oregon still leaves with a convincing win.

Prediction: Oregon 32 – James Madison 14

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies

Spread: UTST -2.5 | Moneyline: UTST -145 | Total: 51.5

Utah State can hang with anyone, whereas Washington State barely got to six wins against inferior opponents. Aggies stymie the Cougars.

Prediction: Utah State 27 – Washington State 17

Boca Raton Bowl

Toledo Rockets vs Louisville Cardinals

Spread: LOU -7.5 | Moneyline: LOU -290 | Total: 44.5

Losing the Boca Raton Bowl would be the most Louisville thing to do. That’s how low the Cardinals set the bar this year. Toledo stuns the former playoff hopefuls.

Prediction: Toledo 26 – Louisville 24

New Orleans Bowl

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Spread: WKU -4.5 | Moneyline: WKU -190 | Total: 55.5

An undervalued Hilltoppers’ offense will expose the Golden Eagles’ defensive shortcomings.

Prediction: Western Kentucky 31 – Southern Miss 24

Frisco Bowl

UNLV Rebels vs Ohio Bobcats

Spread: UNLV -4.5 | Moneyline: UNLV -195 | Total: 62.5

If UNLV could get past Boise State, it could very well be in the College Football Playoffs. Instead, they get to take their frustrations out on Ohio.

Prediction: UNLV 48 – Ohio 20

Hawai’i Bowl

California Golden Bears vs Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors

Spread: CAL -1.5 | Moneyline: CAL -130 | Total: 54.5

The Rainbow Warriors will be ready to defend their home turf. Still, Cal’s passing attack will be too much for Hawai’i to handle.

Prediction: California 31 – Hawai’i 28

Sports Bowl

Central Michigan Chippewas vs Northwestern Wildcats

Spread: NW -10.5 | Moneyline: NW -450 | Total: 43.5

Northwestern came unglued against the premier Big Ten teams, but it remains a stout defensive unit. Central Michigan won’t gain much offensive traction in this one.

Prediction: Northwestern 20 – Central Michigan 10

Rate Bowl

New Mexico Lobos vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

Spread: MINN -2.5 | Moneyline: MINN -135 | Total: 46.5

Low-key, New Mexico is one of the most underappreciated teams in college football. Whoever tunes into the Rate Bowl will be pleasantly surprised.

Prediction: New Mexico 27 – Minnesota 21

First Responder Bowl

Florida International Panthers vs UTSA Roadrunners

Spread: UTSA -8.5 | Moneyline: UTSA -300 | Total: 59.5

Neither team invests too much on defense, meaning the winner will be decided by which team can do the most on offense. Advantage, UTSA.

Prediction: UTSA 42 – FIU 30

Military Bowl

Pittsburgh Panthers vs East Carolina Pirates

Spread: PITT -4.5 | Moneyline: PITT -190 | Total: 59.5

Pittsburgh’s offense had no problem churning out yards against better programs than East Carolina. Still, the Pirates can swing just as hard on offense.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 42 – East Carolina 41

Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Clemson Tigers

Spread: CLEM -4.5 | Moneyline: CLEM -195 | Total: 48.5

Someone should travel back in time and warn everyone that Penn State versus Clemson won’t end up being a CFP matchup. First one to 21 wins.

Prediction: Penn State 21 – Clemson 17

Fenway Bowl

UConn Huskies vs Army Black Knights

Spread: ARMY -5.5 | Moneyline: ARMY -200 | Total: 49.5

The way these teams prioritize possession, there’s no way this one goes over the total. Also, why are the Huskies underdogs?

Prediction: UConn 23 – Army 20

Pop-Tarts Bowl

(22) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs (12) BYU Cougars

Spread: BYU -4.5 | Moneyline: BYU -195 | Total: 56.5

These teams deserve each other. Running the ball will be a priority, matched only by each team’s resolve to stop it. BYU falls short.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 28 – BYU 24

Arizona Bowl

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs Fresno State Bulldogs

Spread: FRES -3.5 | Moneyline: FRES -155 | Total: 42.5

Miami (OH) has the defensive faculties to limit the Bulldogs’ lackluster offense. Still, they don’t possess the offensive firepower to keep pace.

Prediction: Fresno State 24 – Miami (OH) 14

New Mexico Bowl

(25) North Texas Mean Green vs San Diego State Aztecs

Spread: UNT -3.5 | Moneyline: UNT -155 | Total: 55.5

San Diego State is not getting nearly enough respect in this battle of Group of Five titans. The Mean Green’s defensive inconsistencies put them at a significant disadvantage versus the Aztecs.

Prediction: San Diego State 30 – North Texas 27

Gator Bowl

(19) Virginia Cavaliers vs Missouri Tigers

Spread: MIZZ -6.5 | Moneyline: MIZZ -250 | Total: 48.5

Virginia couldn’t contain Duke in the ACC Championship Game. The Cavs face an entirely different challenge: staying close to Mizzou.

Prediction: Missouri 35 – Virginia 17

Texas Bowl

LSU Tigers vs (21) Houston Cougars

Spread: HOU -3.5 | Moneyline: HOU -145 | Total: 41.5

The Texas Bowl will be a defensive slugfest. While the Cougars are priced as favorites, we like the Tigers’ chances of pulling off the upset in what will undoubtedly be a Houston home game.

Prediction: LSU 17 – Houston 10

Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Appalachian State Mountaineers

Spread: GASO -3.5 | Moneyline: GASO -170 | Total: 60.5

Appalachian State was included in this year’s bowl season after a few teams declined invitations. They’ll make the most of their opportunity against Georgia Southern.

Prediction: Appalachian State 28 – Georgia Southern 24

Independence Bowl

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Spread: LT -8.5 | Moneyline: LT -320 | Total: 50.5

Louisiana Tech will lean on its passing offense against one of the worst defenses in the country. The Bulldogs run away with the Independence Bowl.

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 40 – Coastal Carolina 13

Music City Bowl

Tennessee Volunteers vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread: TENN -4.5 | Moneyline: TENN -195 | Total: 60.5

SEC teams have a bad track record of taking their foot off the pedal come bowl season. We expect the Vols to come up short against Illinois’ offense.

Prediction: Illinois 31 – Tennessee 28

Alamo Bowl

(16) USC Trojans vs TCU Horned Frogs

Spread: USC -5.5 | Moneyline: USC -225 | Total: 59.5

TCU’s offense can’t match USC’s output, and the Horned Frogs’ defense will do nothing to limit the Trojans’ attack.

Prediction: USC 37 – TCU 24

ReliaQuest Bowl

(23) Iowa Hawkeyes vs (14) Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread: VAN -5.5 | Moneyline: UNT -200 | Total: 46.5

Bettors have underestimated Iowa all season. It may not be enough to come out with the win, but the Hawkeyes have plenty of gas in the tank to cover.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 27 – Iowa 24

Sun Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils vs Duke Blue Devils

Spread: DUKE -2.5 | Moneyline: DUKE -130 | Total: 49.5

Still not ranked after its ACC Championship, Duke takes on Arizona State in this year’s Sun Bowl. The Blue Devils’ passing game is the determining factor.

Prediction: Duke 20 – Arizona State 16

Citrus Bowl

(18) Michigan Wolverines vs (13) Texas Longhorns

Spread: TEX -7.5 | Moneyline: TEX -275 | Total: 46.5

Texas comes up big when it needs to, but we don’t think the Citrus Bowl gets the Longhorns excited. Michigan avenges last year’s decisive loss.

Prediction: Michigan 21 – Texas 20

Las Vegas Bowl

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs (15) Utah Utes

Spread: UTAH -15.5 | Moneyline: UTAH -800 | Total: 50.5

The Utes will be like moths to the flame in Sin City. Nebraska stuns Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Prediction: Nebraska 17 – Utah 14

Cotton Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal

(2) Ohio State Buckeyes vs TBD

Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD

Orange Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal

(4) Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TBD

Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD

Rose Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal

(1) Indiana Hoosiers vs TBD

Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD

Sugar Bowl – CFP Quarterfinal

(3) Georgia Bulldogs vs TBD

Spread: TBD | Moneyline: TBD | Total: TBD

Armed Forces Bowl

Rice Owls vs Texas State Bobcats

Spread: TXST -10.5 | Moneyline: TXST -400 | Total: 59.5

Rice will try to move to 6-7 with a win, but unfortunately, they will earn the distinction of ending the campaign with a 6-8 record, despite appearing in a bowl game.

Prediction: Texas State 32 – Rice 17

Liberty Bowl

Navy Midshipmen vs Cincinnati Bearcats

Spread: NAVY -4.5 | Moneyline: NAVY -195 | Total: 55.5

This will be one of the premier bowl games of the new year. Expect both teams to get their offenses moving in what should be a last-possession game.

Prediction: Cincinnati 35 – Navy 34

Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread: MSST -2.5 | Moneyline: MSST -130 | Total: 56.5

Mississippi State’s defense is an inhibiting factor, and Wake Forest stacks up well against the Bulldogs. A hard-fought battle that exceeds bettors’ expectations.

Prediction: Wake Forest 24 – Mississippi State 23

Holiday Bowl

(17) Arizona Wildcats vs SMU Mustangs

Spread: ARI -2.5 | Moneyline: ARI -145 | Total: 51.5

If Arizona could have matched its November performance all season, it would be in the playoffs. The Mustangs’ defense lets them down one last time this season.

Prediction: Arizona 35 – SMU 20

