Top 50 Players Expected to Enter the College Football Transfer Portal

As the college football season approaches the end, several big-time players have already revealed their intent to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens. Looking ahead, here’s a look at the top 30 players expected to try their hand at a fresh start this offseason.

1) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Sam Leavitt becomes arguably the top prospect in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Arizona State one season after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship. In two seasons at ASU, Leavitt has totaled 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions, proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Expect Leavitt to have an abundance of top contenders pursuing him with the chance to land a major NIL deal in the portal.

2) S Boo Carter, Tennessee

Boo Carter committed to Tennessee as a top prospect out of high school, and now, after two seasons with the Volunteers, the former top recruit has announced his plan to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens. With 25 total tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season, the defensive gem is set to become the most coveted player in the portal.

3) WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State

Nick Marsh immediately becomes the top wide receiver available on the open market after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal when the window officially opens. The six-foot-three wideout has played the last two seasons at Michigan State, where lackluster quarterback play has restricted him from showcasing his potential. Now, after a head coaching change, Marsh tries his hand at a fresh start, where he’s likely to be pursued by multiple top teams.

4) QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

Kenny Minchey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the most interesting names in the portal. After losing the starting job to CJ Carr at Notre Dame, the former top recruit will look for a fresh start, and considering the quarterback-needy teams across the nation, he’ll likely have an abundance of options to choose from.

5) EDGE Adam Trick, Miami (OH)

Adam Trick emerged as a premier pass rusher this past season at Miami (OH), where he totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and an interception. The Ohio native enters the portal and will have the opportunity to prove how impactful he can be on a top team.

6) WR Nico Brown, Yale

Nico Brown thrived in Yale’s offensive system this past year, reeling in 71 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Hoping to use his remaining eligibility to increase his stock further as his NFL career looms, Brown hits the portal.

7) RB Marquise Davis, Missouri

Marquise Davis committed to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school, but after finding a limited role in the Tigers’ offense as a freshman, the running back opted to try his hand at a change of scenery. Searching for a sizable role elsewhere, expect the dynamic offensive weapon to have several suitors to choose from.

8) OT Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina

Nick Del Grande will generate significant interest in the transfer portal when he officially enters the portal. The Coastal Carolina lineman has proven to be a versatile asset in the Chanticleers’ offense, and with the ability to step in and make a significant impact right away, keep an eye on Grande to be a top target for several programs.

9) RB Evan Dickens, Liberty

Evan Dickens transferred to Liberty ahead of this past season following a lackluster freshman year at Georgia Tech. The running back put together a breakout season for the Flames, rushing for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns. Expect Dickens to prioritize fit for his next stop.

10) OT Evan Malcore, NIU

Evan Malcore adds his name to the list of versatile offensive linemen in the transfer portal. The NIU transfer will likely garner heavy interest as teams continue to build the trenches ahead of next season.

11) LB Khmori House, North Carolina

Khmori House transferred to North Carolina after his freshman season at Washington. Using a change of scenery to his advantage, the linebacker put together a career year, totaling 79 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, an interception, and one pass defense. Hoping to use his breakout season to his advantage, House enters the portal looking to join a contending program.

12) WR Perry Thompson, Auburn

Perry Thompson committed to Auburn as a top recruit out of high school, but after two lackluster seasons to start his tenure with the Tigers, the wideout has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. Looking to prove how impactful he can be in the right offensive system, Thompson will be another SEC product prioritizing fit and opportunity over money.

13) RB Makhi Frazier, Michigan State

Makhi Frazier adds his name to the list of outgoing players set to depart from Michigan State this coming offseason. The dynamic running back rushed for 116 carries and 520 yards this past season, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Expect Frazier to be a top target for several contenders.

14) S Khalil Barnes, Clemson

Khalil Barnes announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons at Clemson, where he’s proven to be a reliable safety in the Tigers’ defensive scheme. The Georgia native will likely have a robust market with several contenders interested in his services.

15) LB Tackett Curtis, Wisconsin

Tackett Curtis began his college career at USC before transferring to Wisconsin in 2024. After two strong seasons with the Badgers, the versatile linebacker looks to try his hand at yet another fresh start, looking to prove he can be an impact player in multiple defensive schemes.

16) RB Brendon Haygood, Missouri

Brendon Haygood committed initially to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school. Still, after struggling to find a sizable role as a freshman, the shifty running back has opted to enter the transfer portal. With several years of eligibility remaining and the talent to be a premier backfield option, Haygood will have several suitors to choose from.

17) LB Matai Tagoa’i, USC

Matai Tagoa’i is yet another former top prospect seeking a fresh start after a lackluster freshman season. The USC Trojan has the talent to be a difference-maker in the right defensive system. In a transfer portal cycle where several contenders will look to bolster their defenses, Tagoa’i will be a top target.

18) CB Quentin Taylor, Iowa State

Quentin Taylor is expected to add his name to the transfer portal after a breakout season at Iowa State. The sophomore put together a strong year, totaling 27 tackles and five pass defenses as a core piece of the secondary in the Big 12. Nonetheless, with a head coaching change for the Cyclones, Taylor is expected to seek a change of scenery.

19) QB Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Colton Joseph immediately becomes one of the top quarterbacks available in the portal after a career year at Old Dominion. Totaling 21 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, while leading one of the most explosive offenses in the Group of Five, Joseph looks to prove his worth on a new squad.

20) RB CJ Baxter, Texas

CJ Baxter’s decision to enter the transfer portal puts him among the top offensive weapons available in the portal. The Florida native put together a strong freshman season at Texas, but after an underwhelming sophomore campaign with the Longhorns, Baxter is set to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

21) CB Scooter Jackson, UCLA

Scooter Jackson was one of the lone bright spots for the UCLA Bruins this past year, serving as a reliable piece for the team’s secondary. Totaling 44 tackles, three pass defenses, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, the California native proved to be an impact player on defense. Keep an eye on Jackson to be pursued heavily in the portal.

22) IOL Tellek Lockette, Texas State

Tellek Lockette is another big-time player set to enter the transfer portal and seek a fresh start. After a strong year for Texas State, the interior offensive lineman is set to have a handful of interested teams bidding for the possibility of adding him to their offensive line.

23) RB Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards began his career at Colorado before transferring to Kansas State after his freshman season. In two seasons with the Wildcats, the running back has rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he’ll become a coveted backfield option in the portal.

24) CB Ashton Stamps, LSU

Ashton Stamps spent the last three seasons at LSU, where he’s shown flashes of the potential he entered college with. The six-foot corner has the size, instincts, and versatility to be a lockdown defender, but he’ll look to prove that elsewhere following his departure from the Tigers.

25) S Edwin Joseph, Florida State

Edwin Joseph has spent the last three seasons at Florida State, where he’s quietly developed into a reliable impact player for the Seminoles. The Florida native has his sights on competing for a championship, and following yet another lackluster year for FSU, Joseph will attempt to do that elsewhere.

26) RB Jerrick Gibson, Texas

Jerrick Gibson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal after serving yet another season buried in the Longhorns’ depth chart. The running back has shown the potential to be a dynamic offensive weapon, but looking to carve out a sizable role sooner rather than later, Gibson hits the portal.

27) OT Josh Atkins, Arizona State

Josh Atkins becomes one of the best offensive linemen available in the transfer portal after opting to depart from Arizona State one season after being named a team captain. The stout lineman will have one year of eligibility remaining, and with that, he looks to join a top program.

28) TE Michael Smith, South Carolina

Michael Smith committed to South Carolina as a coveted prospect out of high school. Still, after struggling to carve out a consistent role on the offense, the versatile pass catcher has made his decision to pursue a change of scenery. Smith will likely be a top target for several contenders this offseason.

29) CB Dakoda Fields, Oregon

Dakoda Fields committed to Oregon as a top recruit out of high school, but after one season with the Ducks, the corner’s limited playing time has led him to enter the transfer portal. Fields hopes to prove why he was a highly ranked prospect, and there will likely be a line of teams willing to give him the opportunity to showcase that.

30) WR Makai Jackson, Indiana

Makai Jackson transferred to Indiana last offseason following a breakout year at App State, where he reeled in 46 catches for 745 yards and five touchdowns. The playmaker hoped to prove how impactful he could be on a contender, which is essentially why he joined the Hoosiers. Nonetheless, after minimal opportunity, Jackson tries his hand in the portal again.

31) RB Damari Alston, Auburn

Damari Alston has spent the last four years at Auburn, where he’s struggled to secure a starting spot in the Tigers’ backfield. The running back is talented, but without the opportunity to show it, he’s forced to face the harsh reality that the only way to show what he’s capable of is to pursue a fresh start.

32) CB Jahlil Florence, Oregon

Jahlil Florence, another talented Oregon defender, has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. The California native put together a career year for the Ducks, totaling 27 tackles, one pass defense, one sack, and an interception. Still, the corner hopes to use the portal to find a larger role elsewhere.

33) WR Bubba Hampton, Alabama

Bubba Hampton committed to Alabama as a top-ranked recruit, but since joining the Crimson Tide, he’s struggled to carve out a role in the team’s high-powered offense. Instead of waiting his turn to move up the depth chart, the wideout opts to hit the portal and seek an opportunity with a new squad.

34) WR Malik Elzy, Illinois

Malik Elzy is an Illinois native who’s spent the last three years hoping to emerge in the Fighting Illini’s offense. Unfortunately, that time has yet to come, and he’s now decided to take matters into his own hands by entering the portal. As a sizable target, Elzy should have a solid market for his services.

35) QB Nicco Marchiol, West Virginia

Nicco Marchiol has spent the last four years at West Virginia, hoping to claim the starting job for the Mountaineers. However, throughout his time at WVU, he has yet to prove he’s ready to run his own offense. Hoping to use a fresh start to his advantage, Marchiol enters the portal.

36) WR Jayden Gibson, Oklahoma

Jayden Gibson joined Oklahoma as a top recruit out of high school, and for good reason. At six-foot-five, the wide receiver has the size and speed to be an absolute star, but he’s struggled to prove that in the Sooners’ offense. Following his 375-yard, five-touchdown season, Gibson should have a robust market to choose from.

37) QB Taron Dickens, Western Carolina

Taron Dickens emerged as a star at Western Carolina this season, passing for 38 touchdowns and only two interceptions. The Miami native is looking to prove he’s a top QB in the country, and following his breakout year, expect several suitors to show interest.

38) CB Mister Clark, FIU

Mister Clark proved to be a reliable secondary defender this past year at FIU, where he racked up 59 total tackles, 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The corner is expected to enter the transfer portal and will likely have several contending programs aggressively pursuing him.

39) IOL Makai Saina, USC

Makai Saina committed to USC as a top recruit coming out of high school. Following his freshman season with the Trojans, the versatile offensive lineman has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens in January. Expect several programs to be pursuing the rising sophomore aggressively.

40) CB Daniel Harris, Georgia

Daniel Harris has spent the last three seasons at Georgia, where he initially committed to the Bulldogs as a premier high school prospect. After struggling to carve out a consistent role in the team’s dominant defense, Harris looks to try his hand at a fresh start in the transfer portal. Keep an eye on the Florida native to have a robust market.

41) OT Grant Seagren, Oklahoma State

Grant Seagren joins the list of talented players expected to enter the transfer portal. The Oklahoma State product has the size to be an anchor on the offensive line in the proper role, and as he looks to find the best fit for him outside of Oklahoma State, he’ll likely have a handful of options to choose from.

42) WR Josh Derry, Monmouth

Josh Derry put together a massive year at Monmouth, reeling in 73 catches for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns. The undersized receiver is a shifty playmaker with impressive speed, and in the right offensive scheme, he could be an immediate impact player for whatever team hands him.

43) IOL Shalik Hubbard, Monmouth

Shalik Hubbard is another Monmouth player expected to draw plenty of interest in the portal once he enters. The offensive lineman has the size to be a big-time addition for teams needing help in the trenches, which is precisely why he’ll likely have a robust market.

44) EDGE Lamont Lester Jr., Monmouth

Lamont Lester Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal when the window officially opens after spending his freshman season at Monmouth. The defensive lineman has the size and skillset to be a game-changer in the right defensive system, and he’ll have the opportunity to prove that next season with a fresh start.

45) WR Jared Richardson, Pennsylvania

Jared Richardson immediately becomes one of the most dynamic pass-catching options available after a breakout year at Pennsylvania. Reeling in 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns, the six-foot-two wideout is expected to enter the portal, where he’ll likely have several options to choose from.

46) EDGE Gus Cordova, USC

Gus Cordova committed to USC as a top recruit out of high school, but after a lackluster freshman season with the Trojans, the edge rusher has announced his decision to enter the portal. Given his size, potential, and remaining years of eligibility, expect multiple teams to be involved in Cordova’s market.

47) S Landyn Cleveland, Oklahoma State

Landyn Cleveland adds his name to the list of talented defensive players in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Oklahoma State. The safety racked up 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass defenses, and a forced fumble this past season for the Cowboys. Keep an eye on Cleveland’s market to move quickly.

48) CB Noah King, Colorado

Noah King initially committed to Kansas State out of high school before transferring to Colorado before ever playing a snap for the Wildcats. Hoping he could land an immediate role in the Buffaloes’ secondary. The corner quickly found out that the grass isn’t always greener. Now, he finds himself back in the transfer portal looking for the chance to prove why he was recruited as a top prospect.

49) CB Cam Chadwick, UConn

Cam Chadwick spent the last two seasons at UConn, where he’s quietly made a name for himself as one of the most reliable corners in the nation. Looking to showcase his skillset on a bigger stage, the six-foot defensive back is expected to enter the transfer portal.

50) DL Antonio Coleman, Auburn

Antonio Coleman committed to Auburn as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After struggling to find the field throughout his freshman season with the Tigers, the defensive lineman has decided to use the coaching change as an excuse to hit the portal and seek a sizable role elsewhere.

