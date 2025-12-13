Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 20 Players in the College Football Transfer Portal

Forecasting landing spots for the top 20 transfer-portal stars as teams hunt instant impact, plug roster holes, and reshape their 2025 contenders for 2025 now.

1) QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Sam Leavitt becomes arguably the top prospect in the transfer portal after announcing his decision to depart from Arizona State one season after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship. In two seasons at ASU, Leavitt has totaled 44 touchdowns and only three interceptions, proving to be one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Expect Leavitt to have an abundance of top contenders pursuing him with the chance to land a major NIL deal in the portal.

Prediction: LSU

2) WR Nick Marsh, Michigan State

Nick Marsh immediately becomes the top wide receiver available on the open market after announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal when the window officially opens. The six-foot-three wideout has played the last two seasons at Michigan State, where lackluster quarterback play has restricted him from showcasing his potential. Now, after a head coaching change, Marsh tries his hand at a fresh start, where he’s likely to be pursued by multiple top teams.

Prediction: Miami

3) S Boo Carter, Tennessee

Boo Carter committed to Tennessee as a top prospect out of high school, and now, after two seasons with the Volunteers, the former top recruit has announced his plan to enter the transfer portal when the cycle officially opens. With 25 total tackles, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and a sack on the season, the defensive gem is set to become the most coveted player in the portal.

Prediction: Georgia

4) QB Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame

Kenny Minchey announced his decision to enter the transfer portal and immediately became one of the most interesting names in the portal. After losing the starting job to CJ Carr at Notre Dame, the former top recruit will look for a fresh start, and considering the quarterback-needy teams across the nation, he’ll likely have an abundance of options to choose from.

Prediction: Arizona State

5) EDGE Adam Trick, Miami (OH)

Adam Trick emerged as a premier pass rusher this past season at Miami (OH), where he totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and an interception. The Ohio native enters the portal and will have the opportunity to prove how impactful he can be on a top team.

Prediction: Nebraska

6) RB Marquise Davis, Missouri

Marquise Davis committed to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school, but after finding a limited role in the Tigers’ offense as a freshman, the running back opted to try his hand at a change of scenery. Searching for a sizable role elsewhere, expect the dynamic offensive weapon to have several suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Florida State

7) OT Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina

Nick Del Grande will generate significant interest in the transfer portal when he officially enters the portal. The Coastal Carolina lineman has proven to be a versatile asset in the Chanticleers’ offense, and with the ability to step in and make a significant impact right away, keep an eye on Grande to be a top target for several programs.

Prediction: South Carolina

8) RB Evan Dickens, Liberty

Evan Dickens transferred to Liberty ahead of this past season following a lackluster freshman year at Georgia Tech. The running back put together a breakout season for the Flames, rushing for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns. Expect Dickens to prioritize fit for his next stop.

Prediction: Ole Miss

9) LB Khmori House, North Carolina

Khmori House transferred to North Carolina after his freshman season at Washington. Using a change of scenery to his advantage, the linebacker put together a career year, totaling 79 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, an interception, and one pass defense. Hoping to use his breakout season to his advantage, House enters the portal looking to join a contending program.

Prediction: Texas

10) RB Dylan Edwards, Kansas State

Dylan Edwards began his career at Colorado before transferring to Kansas State after his freshman season. In two seasons with the Wildcats, the running back has rushed for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, he’ll become a coveted backfield option in the portal.

Prediction: Notre Dame

11) RB Makhi Frazier, Michigan State

Makhi Frazier adds his name to the list of outgoing players set to depart from Michigan State this coming offseason. The dynamic running back rushed for 116 carries and 520 yards this past season, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Expect Frazier to be a top target for several contenders.

Prediction: Texas A&M

12) QB Colton Joseph, Old Dominion

Colton Joseph immediately becomes one of the top quarterbacks available in the portal after a career year at Old Dominion. Totaling 21 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, while leading one of the most explosive offenses in the Group of Five, Joseph looks to prove his worth on a new squad.

Prediction: Virginia Tech

13) CB Ashton Stamps, LSU

Ashton Stamps spent the last three seasons at LSU, where he’s shown flashes of the potential he entered college with. The six-foot corner has the size, instincts, and versatility to be a lockdown defender, but he’ll look to prove that elsewhere following his departure from the Tigers.

Prediction: Ole Miss

14) CB Mister Clark, FIU

Mister Clark proved to be a reliable secondary defender this past year at FIU, where he racked up 59 total tackles, 13 pass defenses, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. The corner is expected to enter the transfer portal and will likely have several contending programs aggressively pursuing him.

Prediction: Miami

15) RB CJ Baxter, Texas

CJ Baxter’s decision to enter the transfer portal puts him among the top offensive weapons available in the portal. The Florida native put together a strong freshman season at Texas, but after an underwhelming sophomore campaign with the Longhorns, Baxter is set to seek an opportunity elsewhere.

Prediction: South Carolina

16) TE Michael Smith, South Carolina

Michael Smith committed to South Carolina as a coveted prospect out of high school. Still, after struggling to carve out a consistent role on the offense, the versatile pass catcher has made his decision to pursue a change of scenery. Smith will likely be a top target for several contenders this offseason.

Prediction: Florida

17) CB Noah King, Colorado

Noah King initially committed to Kansas State out of high school before transferring to Colorado before ever playing a snap for the Wildcats. Hoping he could land an immediate role in the Buffaloes’ secondary. The corner quickly found out that the grass isn’t always greener. Now, he finds himself back in the transfer portal looking for the chance to prove why he was recruited as a top prospect.

Prediction: Kansas State

18) OT Grant Seagren, Oklahoma State

Grant Seagren joins the list of talented players expected to enter the transfer portal. The Oklahoma State product has the size to be an anchor on the offensive line in the proper role, and as he looks to find the best fit for him outside of Oklahoma State, he’ll likely have a handful of options to choose from.

Prediction: Oklahoma

19) DL Antonio Coleman, Auburn

Antonio Coleman committed to Auburn as a highly recruited prospect out of high school. After struggling to find the field throughout his freshman season with the Tigers, the defensive lineman has decided to use the coaching change as an excuse to hit the portal and seek a sizable role elsewhere.

Prediction: Missouri

20) RB Brendon Haygood, Missouri

Brendon Haygood committed initially to Missouri as a top recruit out of high school. Still, after struggling to find a sizable role as a freshman, the shifty running back has opted to enter the transfer portal. With several years of eligibility remaining and the talent to be a premier backfield option, Haygood will have several suitors to choose from.

Prediction: Kansas State

