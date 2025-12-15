Live NowLive
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

How the CFP Changes When Strength of Resume Matters Most

John Canady

Host · Writer

A résumé-based CFP shakes up the field, rewarding tougher schedules and reshuffling contenders into a playoff picture that looks different from the rankings.

1 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten Champ)

Strength of Record: 1

FPI Rank: 1

AP/CFP Rank: 1

Strength of Schedule: 29

AP Rank: 1 | Coaches Rank: 1

2 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)

Strength of Record: 2

FPI Rank: 6

AP/CFP Rank: 3

Strength of Schedule: 18

AP Rank: 2 | Coaches Rank: 2

3 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies

Strength of Record: 3

FPI Rank: 10

AP/CFP Rank: 7

Strength of Schedule: 16

AP Rank: 7 | Coaches Rank: 7

4 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes

Strength of Record: 4

FPI Rank: 2

AP/CFP Rank: 2

Strength of Schedule: 28

AP Rank: 3 | Coaches Rank: 3

5 Seed: Oregon Ducks

Strength of Record: 5

FPI Rank: 4

AP/CFP Rank: 5

Strength of Schedule: 19

AP Rank: 5 | Coaches Rank: 5

6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels

Strength of Record: 6

FPI Rank: 12

AP/CFP Rank: 6

Strength of Schedule: 40

AP Rank: 6 | Coaches Rank: 6

7 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)

Strength of Record: 7

FPI Rank: 5

AP/CFP Rank: 4

Strength of Schedule: 54

AP Rank: 4 | Coaches Rank: 4

8 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners

Strength of Record: 8

FPI Rank: 15

AP/CFP Rank: 8

Strength of Schedule: 12

AP Rank: 8 | Coaches Rank: 8

9 Seed: BYU Cougars

Strength of Record: 9

FPI Rank: 16

AP/CFP Rank: 12

Strength of Schedule: 22

AP Rank: 12 | Coaches Rank: 13

10 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide

Strength of Record: 10

FPI Rank: 8

AP/CFP Rank: 9

Strength of Schedule: 6

AP Rank: 11 | Coaches Rank: 11

11 Seed: James Madison Dukes (Sun Belt Champ)

Strength of Record: 18

FPI Rank: 28

AP/CFP Rank: 24

Strength of Schedule: 123

AP Rank: 19 | Coaches Rank: 19

12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)

Strength of Record: 19

FPI Rank: 54

AP/CFP Rank: 20

Strength of Schedule: 77

AP Rank: 17 | Coaches Rank: 18

First Round Byes

No. 1 Indiana
No. 2 Georgia
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Ohio State

First Round Matchups

No. 12 Tulane @ No. 5 Oregon
No. 11 James Madison @ No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama @ No. 7 Texas Tech
No. 9 BYU @ No. 8 Oklahoma

