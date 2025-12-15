How the CFP Changes When Strength of Resume Matters Most
John Canady
Host · Writer
A résumé-based CFP shakes up the field, rewarding tougher schedules and reshuffling contenders into a playoff picture that looks different from the rankings.
1 Seed: Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten Champ)
Strength of Record: 1
FPI Rank: 1
AP/CFP Rank: 1
Strength of Schedule: 29
AP Rank: 1 | Coaches Rank: 1
2 Seed: Georgia Bulldogs (SEC Champ)
Strength of Record: 2
FPI Rank: 6
AP/CFP Rank: 3
Strength of Schedule: 18
AP Rank: 2 | Coaches Rank: 2
3 Seed: Texas A&M Aggies
Strength of Record: 3
FPI Rank: 10
AP/CFP Rank: 7
Strength of Schedule: 16
AP Rank: 7 | Coaches Rank: 7
4 Seed: Ohio State Buckeyes
Strength of Record: 4
FPI Rank: 2
AP/CFP Rank: 2
Strength of Schedule: 28
AP Rank: 3 | Coaches Rank: 3
5 Seed: Oregon Ducks
Strength of Record: 5
FPI Rank: 4
AP/CFP Rank: 5
Strength of Schedule: 19
AP Rank: 5 | Coaches Rank: 5
6 Seed: Ole Miss Rebels
Strength of Record: 6
FPI Rank: 12
AP/CFP Rank: 6
Strength of Schedule: 40
AP Rank: 6 | Coaches Rank: 6
7 Seed: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Big 12 Champ)
Strength of Record: 7
FPI Rank: 5
AP/CFP Rank: 4
Strength of Schedule: 54
AP Rank: 4 | Coaches Rank: 4
8 Seed: Oklahoma Sooners
Strength of Record: 8
FPI Rank: 15
AP/CFP Rank: 8
Strength of Schedule: 12
AP Rank: 8 | Coaches Rank: 8
9 Seed: BYU Cougars
Strength of Record: 9
FPI Rank: 16
AP/CFP Rank: 12
Strength of Schedule: 22
AP Rank: 12 | Coaches Rank: 13
10 Seed: Alabama Crimson Tide
Strength of Record: 10
FPI Rank: 8
AP/CFP Rank: 9
Strength of Schedule: 6
AP Rank: 11 | Coaches Rank: 11
11 Seed: James Madison Dukes (Sun Belt Champ)
Strength of Record: 18
FPI Rank: 28
AP/CFP Rank: 24
Strength of Schedule: 123
AP Rank: 19 | Coaches Rank: 19
12 Seed: Tulane Green Wave (American Champ)
Strength of Record: 19
FPI Rank: 54
AP/CFP Rank: 20
Strength of Schedule: 77
AP Rank: 17 | Coaches Rank: 18
First Round Byes
No. 1 Indiana
No. 2 Georgia
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Ohio State
First Round Matchups
No. 12 Tulane @ No. 5 Oregon
No. 11 James Madison @ No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama @ No. 7 Texas Tech
No. 9 BYU @ No. 8 Oklahoma
