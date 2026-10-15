ESPN Ranks College Football’s Top 15 Quarterbacks Going Into Week 7

Gunslingers & Game-Changers: Ranking College Football's Top 15 Power 4 QBs
The college football season has reached its autumn stride, and the quarterback play across the Power 4 landscape is delivering wild storylines every single Saturday. From blue-chip transfers unlocking national championship ceilings to surprise underclassmen crashing the Heisman conversation, ESPN's Bill Connelly audited every signal-caller across the major conferences to rank the nation's elite field generals.
Here is our breakdown of Connelly's top 15 Power 4 quarterbacks, pairing original scouting commentary with Connelly's exact takes.